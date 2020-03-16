OpenWorks Steps Up Cleaning Efforts for Schools and Businesses as Coronavirus Pandemic Fears Spread

National Commercial Cleaning Provider Helps Facilities of All Kinds Across the Country Manage Disinfecting Efforts and the Spread of Germs
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An erratic stock market, school cancellations and companies from coast to coast contemplating telecommuting models all signal the dramatic impact Coronavirus Disease 19 (COVID-19) is leveling at the U.S. Beyond the business impact, companies are increasingly challenged to protect the health and wellness of their employees and customers, and cleanliness is the key.
“On an individual level, washing your hands and practicing good hygiene is sound, practical advice, but schools and businesses have a greater obligation and responsibility to keep their facilities clean and safe,” said Liz Caracciolo, Chief Operating Officer of OpenWorks, a commercial cleaning and facilities services company that specializes in corporate, healthcare and education facilities.
As the pandemic unfolds, U.S. schools and businesses are taking extra precautions to keep their environments clean and healthy. For example, OpenWorks has seen a sharp increase in demand for cleaning and advanced measures, such as electrostatic technology, to maximize infection control.
“We’re getting calls from businesses of all kinds, from warehouses, general offices and schools to convention centers, gyms, financial institutions and healthcare facilities,” said Caracciolo. “All of them are concerned about coronavirus and asking for more frequent cleaning, disinfecting every horizontal and vertical surface.”
Specialized disinfectant treatments can help facilities to help prevent the spread of illnesses. Caracciolo recommends businesses take the following steps to keep germs at bay:
Be wary of the hype. Avoid silver-bullet products such as cleaning machines, filters or cleaning agents that offer unrealistic performance promises. Good old-fashioned disinfecting and cleaning are the most effective preventive measures, using EPA-approved cleaning products.
Promote cleanliness through the day. Encourage team members to regularly clean and wipe down their own workspaces, including frequently used surfaces and items like keyboards and doorknobs.
Be realistic about resources. Many business executives are stretched thin by the uncertainty and focused on business continuity concerns, so a third-party cleaning service with a proven track record can provide the expert attention necessary to achieve a heightened level of cleanliness.
Make the most of the situation. For businesses contemplating a temporary shut-down or transitioning to a remote-work situation, schedule a cleaning while team members are away from the office.
