Operator of Some of the Largest Dispensaries in the U.S. Celebrates 4/20 with Car Giveaway, Name Change & Hiring Spree Amidst National Expansion

The Mint recently opened its third Arizona retail location in metropolitan Phoenix. At 5,000-square-feet, it is the largest in the city of Phoenix, and the second largest in Arizona. The Mint’s 12,000-square-foot flagship location in Tempe is the largest in the state and the third largest in the country.

The Mint plans to open more retail locations in Phoenix this year as it expands to additional states. A Mint-branded retail location in Kalamazoo, Michigan opened in October; it will be followed by new retail and cultivation locations in Clare, Portage, Coldwater, and Monroe this year. Approved plans for additional Mint locations and cultivation centers are also underway in Missouri and Massachusetts.

To keep pace with its growth, the Mint is holding a month-long virtual hiring blitz to boost its workforce by 50% across the country. New openings, combined with patient and customer demand, is driving the need to increase the Mint’s workforce across its retail and administrative operations.