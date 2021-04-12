Operator of Some of the Largest Dispensaries in the U.S. Celebrates 4/20 with Car Giveaway, Name Change & Hiring Spree Amidst National Expansion

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#420life--While its retail locations come alive on National Cannabis Day (April 20) with DJs spinning, and customers enjoying free food, giveaways, and the opportunity to win a Ford Mustang GT, the Mint Dispensary will mark 4/20 with an important milestone in its history – a name change to Mint Cannabis.
“As we have grown, we have become much more than a dispensary,” said Eivan Shahara, CEO of Brightroot Inc., the parent company of Mint Cannabis, a multi-state cannabis operator headquartered in Arizona. “Mint Cannabis better represents our vision and mission as we establish high-tech cultivation centers, introduce innovative products, enter new markets, and pioneer cutting-edge advancements in the industry, all while enhancing patient and adult-use access to high-quality cannabis.”
The Mint has introduced many first-to-market innovations, including opening the first cannabis kitchen of its kind in the U.S. It is also an up-and-comer on the national cannabis scene, having recently received the “Most Innovative Medical Cannabis Dispensary” designation from the international Commercial Cannabis Awards.
The Mint recently opened its third Arizona retail location in metropolitan Phoenix. At 5,000-square-feet, it is the largest in the city of Phoenix, and the second largest in Arizona. The Mint’s 12,000-square-foot flagship location in Tempe is the largest in the state and the third largest in the country.
The Mint plans to open more retail locations in Phoenix this year as it expands to additional states. A Mint-branded retail location in Kalamazoo, Michigan opened in October; it will be followed by new retail and cultivation locations in Clare, Portage, Coldwater, and Monroe this year. Approved plans for additional Mint locations and cultivation centers are also underway in Missouri and Massachusetts.
To keep pace with its growth, the Mint is holding a month-long virtual hiring blitz to boost its workforce by 50% across the country. New openings, combined with patient and customer demand, is driving the need to increase the Mint’s workforce across its retail and administrative operations.
“This year, 4/20 holds an even more special meaning as we look at not only how far the industry has come, but also how it has grown and adapted this last year,” said Shahara. “At the same time, we’re always looking at the future, not just in terms of growth, but for how we can continue to help break stigmas, support patients, and give back to the communities we serve.”
Last year, the state of Arizona deemed marijuana dispensaries as essential businesses, providing them with designations like that of pharmacies. This led the Mint to introduce several new amenities, including online ordering, a drive-thru, a curbside pick-up program, as well as opportunities to engage with patients virtually to prevent isolation and boredom that many have felt during the COVID-19 pandemic. As well, the Mint initiated several virtual hiring blitzes to help individuals looking for new employment opportunities.
About Mint Cannabis
Mint Cannabis continues to expand its presence across the country with state-of-the-art facilities. With a reputation for providing a wide variety of high-quality products and personalized service, the Mint offers the most diverse selection of flower/buds, edibles, and concentrates. The Mint’s flagship location in Arizona – which introduced the nation’s first cannabis kitchen of its kind in 2018; added a large on-site grow in 2019; and implemented an on-site drive-thru in 2020 – was named “Most Innovative” by the international Commercial Cannabis Awards. For more information, visit themintcannabis.com.
Media note: To access and download visuals from The Mint, click here: https://bit.ly/2Q95a0g
Contacts
Kristy Jozwiak, kristy@dualitypr.com or (602) 741-5161 (m)