PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OptionCare?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#OptionCarelt;/agt;--Clinical interventions provided by a nutrition support team can prevent

hospital readmission in patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS)

receiving home parenteral nutrition (PN), saving millions in costs

annually, suggests a study¹ by Option

Care Enterprises, Inc. (“Option Care”), the nation’s leading

provider of home and alternate site infusion therapy services. The

research is being presented at the American Society for Parenteral and

Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) 2019 Nutrition Science & Practice Conference

and was chosen as an Abstract of Distinction.

Among SBS patients receiving home PN provided intravenously (IV),

dehydration is a common cause of hospital readmission, with an average

three-day length of stay. In the study, the nutrition support team --

including a dietitian, nurse and pharmacist – made recommendations

(interventions) to adjust the home PN volume based on the weekly

monitoring of patients’ hydration status through reviewing laboratory

values and conducting nutrition assessments.

“Home nutrition patients on PN with SBS need to be observed closely the

first month to prevent dehydration and making appropriate adjustments to

the home PN volume is essential,” said Mary Englert, MS, RD, CSO, LDN,

CNSC, Area Lead, Nutrition Support Dietitian at Option Care and lead

author of the study. “Every intervention decreases the likelihood of the

patient being readmitted to the hospital and this study highlights the

value of a nutrition team in providing clinical monitoring and nutrition

support, which leads to improved patient care and significant cost

savings.”

The study included 116 patients with SBS who received home PN after

being discharged from the hospital. The Registered Dietitian-led

nutrition support team provided ongoing evaluation by reviewing labs

weekly and conducting a thorough nutrition assessment, recommending

adjustments to the volume of PN when indicated for a total of 63

proactive interventions during the four-week review period. The most

common reasons for home PN volume adjustments were: to meet the

patient’s estimated fluid needs (56 percent); lab values reflecting

dehydration (22 percent) and increased gastrointestinal output (22

percent).

Only 14 of the study patients were readmitted to the hospital within two

weeks of discharge, none resulting from dehydration. Readmissions were

due to: abscess/infection not related to PN (35.7 percent); line

infection/replacement (21.4 percent); bowel obstruction (14.3 percent)

and nausea/vomiting, feeding tube replacement, chest pain and unknown

(7.1 percent each).

The researchers determined the interventions correlated to 189 hospital

days prevented and $378,000 in costs saved in one month. Projected over

one year that equates to 2,268 hospital days prevented and over $4.5

million in savings.

Also presented at ASPEN:

In another Option Care study² presented at ASPEN, 162 SBS patients were

proactively screened for appropriate dosing before receiving

teduglutide, which helps increase fluid and nutrient absorption

resulting in decreased dependence on Parenteral Support. The clinical

intervention resulted in recommended reductions to the prescribed dose

in 64 of the patients (40 percent), half of which were based on impaired

kidney function. Ensuring patients receive the appropriate dose reduces

potential therapy complications including fluid overload, worsening

kidney function and premature therapy discontinuation.

About Option Care

Option Care Enterprises, Inc. (Option Care) is the nation’s leading and

most trusted provider of home and alternate site infusion services.

Holding accreditations from industry quality organizations ACHC, PCAB,

ASHP and URAC,* the company draws on nearly 40 years of clinical care

experience to offer patient-centered therapy management. Option Care’s

signature infusion services include the clinical management of infusion

medicines, nursing support and care coordination. Option Care’s

multidisciplinary team of more than 1,800 clinicians – including

pharmacists, nurses and dietitians – are able to provide infusion

service coverage for nearly all patients across the United States

needing treatment for complex and chronic conditions. Learn more at www.OptionCare.com.

* Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), Pharmacy Compounding

Accreditation Board (PCAB), American Society of Health-System

Pharmacists (ASHP) and URAC



  1. Englert M, Stodola K. Proactive Interventions by Nutrition Support
    Clinicians in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) on Home
    Parenteral Nutrition (HPN) Results in Decreased Hospitalizations and
    Improved Financial Outcomes. Abstract presented at the American
    Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) 2019 Nutrition
    Science & Practice Conference; March 23-26, 2019, Phoenix.


  2. Hughey M, Corey B. Early Clinical Intervention Increases Compliance
    and Decreases Unnecessary Discontinuation in SBS Patients treated with
    Teduglutide. Abstract presented at the American Society for Parenteral
    and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) 2019 Nutrition Science & Practice
    Conference; March 23-26, 2019, Phoenix.

Contacts

Media Contact Information:

Jonathan Durrbeck

312-558-1770

JDurrbeck@pcipr.com

