hospital readmission in patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS)
receiving home parenteral nutrition (PN), saving millions in costs
annually, suggests a study¹ by Option
Care Enterprises, Inc. (“Option Care”), the nation’s leading
provider of home and alternate site infusion therapy services. The
research is being presented at the American Society for Parenteral and
Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) 2019 Nutrition Science & Practice Conference
and was chosen as an Abstract of Distinction.
Among SBS patients receiving home PN provided intravenously (IV),
dehydration is a common cause of hospital readmission, with an average
three-day length of stay. In the study, the nutrition support team --
including a dietitian, nurse and pharmacist – made recommendations
(interventions) to adjust the home PN volume based on the weekly
monitoring of patients’ hydration status through reviewing laboratory
values and conducting nutrition assessments.
“Home nutrition patients on PN with SBS need to be observed closely the
first month to prevent dehydration and making appropriate adjustments to
the home PN volume is essential,” said Mary Englert, MS, RD, CSO, LDN,
CNSC, Area Lead, Nutrition Support Dietitian at Option Care and lead
author of the study. “Every intervention decreases the likelihood of the
patient being readmitted to the hospital and this study highlights the
value of a nutrition team in providing clinical monitoring and nutrition
support, which leads to improved patient care and significant cost
savings.”
The study included 116 patients with SBS who received home PN after
being discharged from the hospital. The Registered Dietitian-led
nutrition support team provided ongoing evaluation by reviewing labs
weekly and conducting a thorough nutrition assessment, recommending
adjustments to the volume of PN when indicated for a total of 63
proactive interventions during the four-week review period. The most
common reasons for home PN volume adjustments were: to meet the
patient’s estimated fluid needs (56 percent); lab values reflecting
dehydration (22 percent) and increased gastrointestinal output (22
percent).
Only 14 of the study patients were readmitted to the hospital within two
weeks of discharge, none resulting from dehydration. Readmissions were
due to: abscess/infection not related to PN (35.7 percent); line
infection/replacement (21.4 percent); bowel obstruction (14.3 percent)
and nausea/vomiting, feeding tube replacement, chest pain and unknown
(7.1 percent each).
The researchers determined the interventions correlated to 189 hospital
days prevented and $378,000 in costs saved in one month. Projected over
one year that equates to 2,268 hospital days prevented and over $4.5
million in savings.
Also presented at ASPEN:
In another Option Care study² presented at ASPEN, 162 SBS patients were
proactively screened for appropriate dosing before receiving
teduglutide, which helps increase fluid and nutrient absorption
resulting in decreased dependence on Parenteral Support. The clinical
intervention resulted in recommended reductions to the prescribed dose
in 64 of the patients (40 percent), half of which were based on impaired
kidney function. Ensuring patients receive the appropriate dose reduces
potential therapy complications including fluid overload, worsening
kidney function and premature therapy discontinuation.
Englert M, Stodola K. Proactive Interventions by Nutrition Support
Clinicians in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) on Home
Parenteral Nutrition (HPN) Results in Decreased Hospitalizations and
Improved Financial Outcomes. Abstract presented at the American
Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) 2019 Nutrition
Science & Practice Conference; March 23-26, 2019, Phoenix.
Hughey M, Corey B. Early Clinical Intervention Increases Compliance
and Decreases Unnecessary Discontinuation in SBS Patients treated with
Teduglutide. Abstract presented at the American Society for Parenteral
and Enteral Nutrition (ASPEN) 2019 Nutrition Science & Practice
Conference; March 23-26, 2019, Phoenix.
