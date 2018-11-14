IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OPB #BankingNews--Opus
Bank (“Opus”) (NASDAQ: OPB) and the Opus
Community Foundation (the “Foundation”) announced today the
Foundation’s approval of 20 grant awards to charitable organizations
that Opus and the Foundation believe will strengthen and engage the
communities that Opus serves.
The grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations in Arizona,
California, and Washington that focus on affordable housing, education,
financial literacy, community health services, work readiness programs,
and the arts.
Arizona:
Council on Economic Education received a grant to support its
Financial Fitness for Life program, which empowers teachers, guides
parents, and engages students from low-income families in the learning
of essential financial literacy skills.
Joseph the Worker received a grant for its Employment Heals program,
which provides access to job readiness support and services including
interview skills training, resume development, professional presentation
and communication etiquette courses, access to transportation, and
financial assistance to unemployed or under-employed individuals in the
Phoenix metropolitan region.
received a grant to support its workforce development programs, which
provide job placement, retention, and support services that increase
successful employment outcomes for adults with disabilities, mental
illness, or other significant barriers to employment.
California:
Area Financial Education Foundation received a grant to support a
hands-on workshop for high school economic teachers, which will provide
training for classroom activities, access to resources, as well as
textbooks and other materials.
Council on Economic Education received a grant to support its
economic and personal finance educational programs, which integrate
economic and financial literacy into K-12 classrooms by providing online
programming and mentors to students, and training, curriculum, and
resources to teachers.
received a grant to support its programs, which are designed to scale up
the volume of microlending in California and significantly increase
access to needed capital for microbusinesses in under-served, low- and
moderate-income regions of the state.
Small Business Finance of San Diego received a grant to support its
programs, which provide small business owners access to business
advisory services and capital, which stimulate economic development in
low-income communities.
of Los Angeles Community Colleges received a grant to support its
financial literacy programs, which teach healthy financial habits,
improve students’ circumstances, and reduce barriers that may keep
low-income students from completing their education.
Empire Small Business Development Center received a grant to support
its programs, which provide no-cost financing, business growth, and job
creation advisory services to existing and start-up small businesses
throughout Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
Achievement of Northern California received a grant to support its
programs, which promote financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work
readiness through a series of business, economics, and life skills
classes for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Erickson Community Housing received a grant to support its programs,
which are focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and
management of affordable housing in Orange, Riverside, and San
Bernardino Counties.
Partnership Housing Services, Inc. received a grant for its
programs, which build stronger communities through innovative housing
and economic solutions that advance the well-being of people, vitality
of neighborhoods, creation of jobs, and sustainability of the
environment.
Fund received a grant to support its programs, which advance the
economic well-being of diverse small business owners through increased
access to responsible credit and business advising, allowing small
business owners to earn, save, and invest in their future.
Children’s Foundation received a grant to support its scholarship
program, which provides financial support to recently emancipated foster
youth attending community colleges, trade schools, and four-year
universities.
Youth Services received a grant to support its Independence YOU
program, which helps disenfranchised foster youth between the ages of 18
and 21 become fully independent and contributing members of society by
providing mentoring opportunities, access to behavioral and mental
health services, employment assistance, continuing education, and life
skills training.
Education Foundation received a grant to support its Connecting to
Success program, which prepares students for the workforce through
financial literacy education, interview skills development, resume
building, and business ethics courses.
Development Board of Contra Costa received a grant to support its
programs, which deliver small business advising and training to empower
entrepreneurial low- to moderate-income individuals to realize their
dreams of business success and stimulate economic prosperity in Contra
Costa County.
Washington:
Disability Partners received a grant to support its programs, which
help adults with developmental disabilities to excel in all areas of
life through assistance with daily living activities, maintaining public
benefits, obtaining medical and mental health care, and finding success
in school, jobs, and volunteer experiences.
received a grant to support its programs, which target the delivery of
capital and assistance to disadvantaged small businesses in King County
as a proactive tool for change, integrating businesses and institutions
seeking to create resilient communities.
Trust of Skagit received a grant to support its programs, which are
focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management
of affordable housing in Skagit County.
Opus Community Foundation
The Foundation is a private 501(c)(3) organization established by Opus
Bank on September 30, 2010. The Foundation targets its philanthropic
efforts in the areas of affordable housing, community development,
education, financial literacy, community health services, and the arts.
The Foundation’s goal is to stimulate economic change, promote
reinvestment, inspire philanthropy, and strengthen the communities
around us. For additional information about the Opus Community
Foundation, please visit the Foundation’s website: www.opuscf.org.
Connect with Opus Bank
│ YouTube
About Opus Bank
Opus Bank is an FDIC insured California-chartered commercial bank with
$7.4 billion of total assets, $5.2 billion of total loans, and $6.1
billion in total deposits as of September 30, 2018. Opus Bank provides
superior ideas and solutions, and banking products to its clients
through its Retail Bank, Commercial Bank, and Merchant Bank. Opus Bank
offers a suite of treasury and cash management and depository solutions
and a wide range of loan products, including commercial, healthcare,
media and entertainment, corporate finance, multifamily residential,
commercial real estate and structured finance, and is an SBA preferred
lender. Opus Bank offers commercial escrow services and facilitates 1031
Exchange transactions through its Escrow and Exchange divisions. Opus
Bank provides clients with financial and advisory services related to
raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies,
general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance
sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy and performance improvement
through its Merchant Banking division and its broker-dealer subsidiary,
Opus Financial Partners, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Opus Bank’s alternative
asset IRA custodian subsidiary has approximately $14 billion of
custodial assets and approximately 49,000 client accounts, which are
comprised of self-directed investors, financial institutions, capital
raisers and financial advisors. Opus Bank operates 48 banking offices,
including 29 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in
Washington, two in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona and one in
Portland, Oregon. Opus Bank is an Equal Housing Lender. For additional
information about Opus Bank, please visit our website: www.opusbank.com.
Contacts
Opus Community Foundation
Ms. Katie S. Ellis
Executive Director
Telephone:
(949) 250-9800
or
Opus Bank
Mr. Jeff L. Leonard
SVP,
Director of Corporate Strategy/Communications
Telephone: (949)
251-8146