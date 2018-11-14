IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OPB #BankingNews--Opus

Bank (“Opus”) (NASDAQ: OPB) and the Opus

Community Foundation (the “Foundation”) announced today the

Foundation’s approval of 20 grant awards to charitable organizations

that Opus and the Foundation believe will strengthen and engage the

communities that Opus serves.

The grants were awarded to nonprofit organizations in Arizona,

California, and Washington that focus on affordable housing, education,

financial literacy, community health services, work readiness programs,

and the arts.

Arizona:

Arizona

Council on Economic Education received a grant to support its

Financial Fitness for Life program, which empowers teachers, guides

parents, and engages students from low-income families in the learning

of essential financial literacy skills.

St.

Joseph the Worker received a grant for its Employment Heals program,

which provides access to job readiness support and services including

interview skills training, resume development, professional presentation

and communication etiquette courses, access to transportation, and

financial assistance to unemployed or under-employed individuals in the

Phoenix metropolitan region.

VALLEYLIFE

received a grant to support its workforce development programs, which

provide job placement, retention, and support services that increase

successful employment outcomes for adults with disabilities, mental

illness, or other significant barriers to employment.

California:

Bay

Area Financial Education Foundation received a grant to support a

hands-on workshop for high school economic teachers, which will provide

training for classroom activities, access to resources, as well as

textbooks and other materials.

California

Council on Economic Education received a grant to support its

economic and personal finance educational programs, which integrate

economic and financial literacy into K-12 classrooms by providing online

programming and mentors to students, and training, curriculum, and

resources to teachers.

CAMEO

received a grant to support its programs, which are designed to scale up

the volume of microlending in California and significantly increase

access to needed capital for microbusinesses in under-served, low- and

moderate-income regions of the state.

CDC

Small Business Finance of San Diego received a grant to support its

programs, which provide small business owners access to business

advisory services and capital, which stimulate economic development in

low-income communities.

Foundation

of Los Angeles Community Colleges received a grant to support its

financial literacy programs, which teach healthy financial habits,

improve students’ circumstances, and reduce barriers that may keep

low-income students from completing their education.

Inland

Empire Small Business Development Center received a grant to support

its programs, which provide no-cost financing, business growth, and job

creation advisory services to existing and start-up small businesses

throughout Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Junior

Achievement of Northern California received a grant to support its

programs, which promote financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work

readiness through a series of business, economics, and life skills

classes for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Mary

Erickson Community Housing received a grant to support its programs,

which are focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and

management of affordable housing in Orange, Riverside, and San

Bernardino Counties.

Neighborhood

Partnership Housing Services, Inc. received a grant for its

programs, which build stronger communities through innovative housing

and economic solutions that advance the well-being of people, vitality

of neighborhoods, creation of jobs, and sustainability of the

environment.

Opportunity

Fund received a grant to support its programs, which advance the

economic well-being of diverse small business owners through increased

access to responsible credit and business advising, allowing small

business owners to earn, save, and invest in their future.

Orangewood

Children’s Foundation received a grant to support its scholarship

program, which provides financial support to recently emancipated foster

youth attending community colleges, trade schools, and four-year

universities.

Trinity

Youth Services received a grant to support its Independence YOU

program, which helps disenfranchised foster youth between the ages of 18

and 21 become fully independent and contributing members of society by

providing mentoring opportunities, access to behavioral and mental

health services, employment assistance, continuing education, and life

skills training.

VIA

Education Foundation received a grant to support its Connecting to

Success program, which prepares students for the workforce through

financial literacy education, interview skills development, resume

building, and business ethics courses.

Workforce

Development Board of Contra Costa received a grant to support its

programs, which deliver small business advising and training to empower

entrepreneurial low- to moderate-income individuals to realize their

dreams of business success and stimulate economic prosperity in Contra

Costa County.

Washington:

Banchero

Disability Partners received a grant to support its programs, which

help adults with developmental disabilities to excel in all areas of

life through assistance with daily living activities, maintaining public

benefits, obtaining medical and mental health care, and finding success

in school, jobs, and volunteer experiences.

Craft3

received a grant to support its programs, which target the delivery of

capital and assistance to disadvantaged small businesses in King County

as a proactive tool for change, integrating businesses and institutions

seeking to create resilient communities.

Home

Trust of Skagit received a grant to support its programs, which are

focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management

of affordable housing in Skagit County.

Opus Community Foundation

The Foundation is a private 501(c)(3) organization established by Opus

Bank on September 30, 2010. The Foundation targets its philanthropic

efforts in the areas of affordable housing, community development,

education, financial literacy, community health services, and the arts.

The Foundation’s goal is to stimulate economic change, promote

reinvestment, inspire philanthropy, and strengthen the communities

around us. For additional information about the Opus Community

Foundation, please visit the Foundation’s website: www.opuscf.org.

