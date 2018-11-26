Southcoast Health will use Orb Health’s collaborative care platform

and services to cost-effectively extend into Chronic Care Management

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#chroniccare--Orb

Health today announced that Southcoast

Health, which serves more than 250,000 patients in Massachusetts and

Rhode Island, has chosen Orb Health’s industry-leading collaborative

care solution and telehealth care delivery services. Southcoast will

leverage these solutions to quickly and cost-effectively expand into

chronic care management.

“We’re thrilled Southcoast Health has selected Orb Health for these

critical services. Orb Health was founded to transform patient’s lives

by focusing on health outcomes for chronic care patients and behavioral

health segments,” said Dr. Paul Oran, founder and CEO at Orb Health. “We

exist to leverage and extend leading technology paradigms, such as Epic

Systems, building software that makes a difference where it matters the

most - the interaction between healthcare providers and their patients.”

“At Southcoast Health, we’re not only dedicated to advancing the

standards of care for our patients, but continually empowering our

doctors, nurses, and caregivers with the tools necessary to provide

world-class care,” said Rick Markello, Chief Financial Officer,

Southcoast Physicians Group. “However, when it came to introducing

Chronic Care Management on top of our Epic Systems electronic medical

records (EMR), we were presented with a choice: try to build the

systems, care standards, and staff needed at great cost and long lag

time before beginning to service our patients, or look to partner with a

technology and telehealth firm that would provide Southcoast with the

best level of capability, at less cost and far sooner. After exploring

several options, it was clear Orb Health had the best solution for our

needs.”

Orb Health provides an integrated suite of collaborative care

technology, which extends the power of EMR systems like Epic Systems,

plus clinical telehealth services that combine to meet the complete

needs of patients, doctors and health systems. The result is accelerated

and streamlined delivery of Chronic Care Management. The Orb Health

solution unifies provider workflow preferences, protocols designed to

maximize patient outcomes, bi-directional connectivity with leading EMRs

like Epic, and third-party medical devices for remote patient

monitoring. This enables a seamless extension of a health system’s care

delivery outreach and capacity when combined with Orb Health’s internal

network of highly trained and specialized clinicians. Orb Health enables

healthcare providers to deliver better patient engagement, improved

outcomes, and realize cost-savings, without the need to stand up their

own telehealth solution and hire additional staff.

By using Orb Health, Southcoast Health will reduce its time and cost to

implement Chronic Care Management services and provide critical gap care

between office visits. This higher level of compliant care will be

delivered without adding additional overhead and without the need to

“rip and replace” existing EMRs, portals, or IT systems. Doctors will

quickly be empowered with extra-visit care services as an extension of

their own care practices, providing patients with exceptional services

that drive better outcomes. In existing implementations, practices have

seen preliminary results showing a reduction of up to 64% in hospital

readmissions and a patient retention rates of 98% with a 4.7 out of

5-star satisfaction rating.

“We chose Orb Health because they were the only vendor who really

understood that a health system needs a solution that expands care

capabilities and evolves our current systems, such as Epic, as we

provide new and critical services to our patients,” said Markello. “We

get the best of all worlds with Orb Health: world-class care using

existing resources, both human and technical, while driving the best

possible outcomes for our patients. We also expect to see secondary

benefits such as streamlined billing for these services while

maintaining the highest level of compliance. We are very excited to work

with Orb Health on changing healthcare in the New England region.”

About Orb Health

Orb Health seamlessly extends health systems abilities to deliver

Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health (BH), and more to the

patients that need it the most without adding overhead. The intelligent,

collaborative care platform bidirectionally syncs with existing IT

systems (EMR, portals, etc.) so they remain the “patient record of

truth” and a turnkey suite of care delivery services seamlessly extends

service reach. With Orb Health, you’re able to quickly expand care

management capacity, resulting in increased revenue, efficiency, and

compliance while maximizing patient outcomes and future-proofing your

practice. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the company is backed by

well-respected investment firms and works with leading healthcare

systems, FQHCs, RHCs, Revenue Cycle Management firms, and

physician-owned practices.

Learn more at http://www.orbhealth.com

Contacts

Orb Health

Chad Jones, CMO

857-891-4283

chad@OrbHealth.com

