Southcoast Health will use Orb Health’s collaborative care platform
and services to cost-effectively extend into Chronic Care Management
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#chroniccare--Orb
Health today announced that Southcoast
Health, which serves more than 250,000 patients in Massachusetts and
Rhode Island, has chosen Orb Health’s industry-leading collaborative
care solution and telehealth care delivery services. Southcoast will
leverage these solutions to quickly and cost-effectively expand into
chronic care management.
“We’re thrilled Southcoast Health has selected Orb Health for these
critical services. Orb Health was founded to transform patient’s lives
by focusing on health outcomes for chronic care patients and behavioral
health segments,” said Dr. Paul Oran, founder and CEO at Orb Health. “We
exist to leverage and extend leading technology paradigms, such as Epic
Systems, building software that makes a difference where it matters the
most - the interaction between healthcare providers and their patients.”
“At Southcoast Health, we’re not only dedicated to advancing the
standards of care for our patients, but continually empowering our
doctors, nurses, and caregivers with the tools necessary to provide
world-class care,” said Rick Markello, Chief Financial Officer,
Southcoast Physicians Group. “However, when it came to introducing
Chronic Care Management on top of our Epic Systems electronic medical
records (EMR), we were presented with a choice: try to build the
systems, care standards, and staff needed at great cost and long lag
time before beginning to service our patients, or look to partner with a
technology and telehealth firm that would provide Southcoast with the
best level of capability, at less cost and far sooner. After exploring
several options, it was clear Orb Health had the best solution for our
needs.”
Orb Health provides an integrated suite of collaborative care
technology, which extends the power of EMR systems like Epic Systems,
plus clinical telehealth services that combine to meet the complete
needs of patients, doctors and health systems. The result is accelerated
and streamlined delivery of Chronic Care Management. The Orb Health
solution unifies provider workflow preferences, protocols designed to
maximize patient outcomes, bi-directional connectivity with leading EMRs
like Epic, and third-party medical devices for remote patient
monitoring. This enables a seamless extension of a health system’s care
delivery outreach and capacity when combined with Orb Health’s internal
network of highly trained and specialized clinicians. Orb Health enables
healthcare providers to deliver better patient engagement, improved
outcomes, and realize cost-savings, without the need to stand up their
own telehealth solution and hire additional staff.
By using Orb Health, Southcoast Health will reduce its time and cost to
implement Chronic Care Management services and provide critical gap care
between office visits. This higher level of compliant care will be
delivered without adding additional overhead and without the need to
“rip and replace” existing EMRs, portals, or IT systems. Doctors will
quickly be empowered with extra-visit care services as an extension of
their own care practices, providing patients with exceptional services
that drive better outcomes. In existing implementations, practices have
seen preliminary results showing a reduction of up to 64% in hospital
readmissions and a patient retention rates of 98% with a 4.7 out of
5-star satisfaction rating.
“We chose Orb Health because they were the only vendor who really
understood that a health system needs a solution that expands care
capabilities and evolves our current systems, such as Epic, as we
provide new and critical services to our patients,” said Markello. “We
get the best of all worlds with Orb Health: world-class care using
existing resources, both human and technical, while driving the best
possible outcomes for our patients. We also expect to see secondary
benefits such as streamlined billing for these services while
maintaining the highest level of compliance. We are very excited to work
with Orb Health on changing healthcare in the New England region.”
About Orb Health
Orb Health seamlessly extends health systems abilities to deliver
Chronic Care Management (CCM), Behavioral Health (BH), and more to the
patients that need it the most without adding overhead. The intelligent,
collaborative care platform bidirectionally syncs with existing IT
systems (EMR, portals, etc.) so they remain the “patient record of
truth” and a turnkey suite of care delivery services seamlessly extends
service reach. With Orb Health, you’re able to quickly expand care
management capacity, resulting in increased revenue, efficiency, and
compliance while maximizing patient outcomes and future-proofing your
practice. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, the company is backed by
well-respected investment firms and works with leading healthcare
systems, FQHCs, RHCs, Revenue Cycle Management firms, and
physician-owned practices.
Learn more at http://www.orbhealth.com
Contacts
Orb Health
Chad Jones, CMO
857-891-4283