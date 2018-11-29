Ground was broken Thursday on one of the first speculative industrial buildings in the Tucson market in nearly a decade.
Oregon-based Harsch Investment Properties is building the 157,000-square-foot building at 6860 S. Brosius Ave., just north of the Tucson International Airport.
The property will feature 32-foot ceilings, 35 dock doors and 201 parking spaces.
Company President Jordan Schnitzer said the company believes the demand for space by manufacturing, distributing or assembly companies in the Tucson market is high amidst a limited supply.
He was joined by local politicians, commercial brokers and economic development officials at the event.
Construction of the $20 million project is expected to take about 11 months.