Original Frankie's Cheesesteaks on Campbell closing for good

The sign went on the door of the original Frankie's South Philly Cheesesteaks on North Campbell Avenue Sunday: At the end of business Friday, Dec. 31, the popular sandwich shop will close for good.

The closing comes after the owners were unsuccessful this fall in renegotiating a new lease, according to the note. The owners did not want to comment further on Monday.

Frankie's founder Frank Santos opened his namesake South Philly Cheesesteaks restaurant at 2574 N. Campbell Ave. in 2004 after severing ties with his first restaurant project Daglio's Cheesesteaks & Hoagies. That restaurant closed for good in spring 2013.

Santos ran Frankie's for a dozen years, greeting customers by name and recalling regulars' orders even before they could ask. He sold the business a few years before he died of cancer in 2019.

In September 2020, Frankie's opened its second location at 3780 W. Ina Road, at the corner of North Thornydale and Ina.

That location is not affected by the Campbell Avenue closure.

Frankie's on Campbell is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with reduced holiday hours on Friday, the final day, when they will close at 2 p.m.

