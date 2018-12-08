Native Wings & Grill in Oro Valley closed late last week.
An employee of the restaurant's sister location on East Speedway confirmed the closing Saturday night and said it was a corporate decision.
No one from the Oro Valley restaurant at 11107 N. Oracle Road could be reached to comment and the phone has been disconnected. The restaurant's Facebook page also has been taken down and the location is no longer listed on Native's website.
The Oro Valley restaurant, one of five Native Grill & Wings locations in the Tucson area, opened in late May 2017.
Native moved into the Tucson market in May 2008 at 8225 N. Courtney Page Way, off Interstate 10 and North Cortaro Road in Marana. Other Tucson locations: 5421 S. Calle Santa Cruz in the southside Tucson Spectrum mall; 3100 E. Speedway; and 10255 E. Old Vail Road in Vail.