Oro Valley seeks to showcase its roots with historic home designations

Lusk Corp. developed several homes on what was once her property.

To get the documentation needed for historic designation, Oro Valley teamed up with students from the University of Arizona.

Chloe Loos and Edgardo Ibarra, who are finishing their master's degrees in government and public policy, pored over records to document the home's construction and subsequent modifications to ensure it was eligible for historic designation.

"I used to work at the Fox Theatre downtown and loved the building and learned about historic preservation," said Loos, who works for Watershed Management Group. "I love architecture and I love Tucson because it has so many historic elements."

She and Ibarra created a spreadsheet with every house in Suffolk Hills and researched whether they had been built by Lusk.

The town then mailed letters to eligible homeowners about seeking historic status. The Block family, at 101 W. Suffolk Hills Drive, was the first to respond and the town hopes other neighbors will be motivated once they see the plaque for the Block house given by the Historic Preservation Commission.

The Block family has lived in the newly crowned historic home since 2003 and was attracted by its architecture and burnt adobe features.