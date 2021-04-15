Oro Valley seeks to showcase its roots with historic home designations

A 62-year-old brick and adobe home perched on a hill in Oro Valley has become the town's first historic home.
The four-bedroom single-story house in Suffolk Hills, north of Ina Road and east of Oracle Road, was built by Lusk Corp., builders of notable midcentury homes distinguished by windows that caress the roofline of many of their models.
Lusk built many of the homes in the Suffolk Hills neighborhood, and if 51% of the homeowners agree to a historic designation it could become a historic neighborhood.
A neighborhood designation would provide tax breaks to the homeowners and show that Oro Valley cares about preserving historic homes that were inherited when the town was founded in 1974, said Lynanne Dellerman-Silverthorn, recreation and cultural services manager for the town of Oro Valley.
"We want as many homes as possible to maintain their original integrity," she said. "It showcases the fact that although many think of Oro Valley as a young community, we have roots that go back much farther."
Historic designation maintains the home's facade, although interior renovations or additions to the back of the home are permitted.
Suffolk Hills is named for the Countess of Suffolk, Margaret "Daisy" Howard, who owned property in the area in the 1930s then sold after the city of Tucson grew too close for her comfort.
Lusk Corp. developed several homes on what was once her property.
To get the documentation needed for historic designation, Oro Valley teamed up with students from the University of Arizona.
Chloe Loos and Edgardo Ibarra, who are finishing their master's degrees in government and public policy, pored over records to document the home's construction and subsequent modifications to ensure it was eligible for historic designation.
"I used to work at the Fox Theatre downtown and loved the building and learned about historic preservation," said Loos, who works for Watershed Management Group. "I love architecture and I love Tucson because it has so many historic elements."
She and Ibarra created a spreadsheet with every house in Suffolk Hills and researched whether they had been built by Lusk.
The town then mailed letters to eligible homeowners about seeking historic status. The Block family, at 101 W. Suffolk Hills Drive, was the first to respond and the town hopes other neighbors will be motivated once they see the plaque for the Block house given by the Historic Preservation Commission.
The Block family has lived in the newly crowned historic home since 2003 and was attracted by its architecture and burnt adobe features.
The Tucson natives had been looking for a house in the Suffolk Hills neighborhood for several years before finding this one, the family said.
Oro Valley's name was chosen by founder James Kriegh in a nod to the Oro Valley Country Club.
It is about 35 square miles in size with about 44,000 residents.
