Ryan Newman to Pilot No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang at ISM

Raceway

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO & CONCORD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you were to ask Ryan Newman what his favorite food on race day is, he

would tell you it’s Oscar Mayer Bacon. This weekend at ISM

Raceway, his love of bacon will be sizzling on the track and on the side

of his No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang.

“We’re excited to continue our promotion of Oscar Mayer’s quality

meats this season,” said Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 6 Oscar Mayer

Ford Mustang. “This paint scheme is mouthwatering. Almost everyone loves

bacon, so there’s no better way to celebrate it than to spotlight the

gold standard of Oscar Mayer Bacon on the side of our car this

weekend in Phoenix.”

As part of the season-long rollout celebrating Oscar Mayer’s

quality meat offerings, Newman’s scheme this weekend in Phoenix will

feature individual slices of delicious bacon across the machine he will

wheel in Sunday’s Ticket Guardian 500.

“We at Oscar Mayer are incredibly passionate about bacon, and we

know that a lot of drivers and racing fans share that love as well,”

said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Marketing, Oscar Mayer. “We’re

proud to offer families the gold standard of bacon that they know they

can always count on to be high-quality and cook up perfectly every time.”

Oscar Mayer Bacon is hand-trimmed, naturally hardwood smoked and

naturally sugar cured — it’s no surprise that it’s on more family tables

in the America than any other bacon out there. The Oscar Mayer

team is proud of the quality taste and flavors featured in their line of

bacon products. In addition to the best-selling Naturally Hardwood

Smoked Original Cut, the Oscar Mayer Bacon line includes a

variety of different cuts, from thick cut to center cut, flavors such as

Cracked Black Pepper and Maple, as well as Turkey and Fully Cooked bacon

products.

After kicking off the 2019 season debuting the Oscar Mayer Deli

Fresh car in the Daytona 500 and this weekend’s bacon car, the

nationally recognized brand will continue to celebrate its love of meat

throughout the season. In addition to the bacon wrap, the iconic

Wienermobile will once again take the track at ISM Raceway. Be sure to

look for the 27-foot hot dog on wheels and its full-time brand

ambassadors, the famous Hotdoggers.

Phoenix happens to be a special place for Newman, who claimed his last

win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) there in 2017. He

also won at the 1-mile track there in 2010. Overall, the 2008 Daytona

500 Champion has 12 top-ten and 10 top-five finishes along with four

poles.

For more information about Oscar Mayer Bacon, Deli Fresh

and Cold Cuts, visit OscarMayer.com or on Facebook,

Twitter

or Instagram.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved

products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To

Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the

largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of

approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and

emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of

innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of

our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/

or follow us on LinkedIn

and Twitter.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding

multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition. Moving

into its 32nd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development,

having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport.

Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions,

pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing

multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential

marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the

winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent

company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier

League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become

a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

Contacts

Lynne Galia

847-646-4396

Lynne.Galia@kraftheinz.com

Jenna

Perlman

312-377-4130

Jenna.Perlman@icfnext.com

Kevin

Woods

704-720-4642

KWoods@roushfenway.com

