Ryan Newman to Pilot No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang at ISM
Raceway
PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO & CONCORD, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--If you were to ask Ryan Newman what his favorite food on race day is, he
would tell you it’s Oscar Mayer Bacon. This weekend at ISM
Raceway, his love of bacon will be sizzling on the track and on the side
of his No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang.
“We’re excited to continue our promotion of Oscar Mayer’s quality
meats this season,” said Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 6 Oscar Mayer
Ford Mustang. “This paint scheme is mouthwatering. Almost everyone loves
bacon, so there’s no better way to celebrate it than to spotlight the
gold standard of Oscar Mayer Bacon on the side of our car this
weekend in Phoenix.”
As part of the season-long rollout celebrating Oscar Mayer’s
quality meat offerings, Newman’s scheme this weekend in Phoenix will
feature individual slices of delicious bacon across the machine he will
wheel in Sunday’s Ticket Guardian 500.
“We at Oscar Mayer are incredibly passionate about bacon, and we
know that a lot of drivers and racing fans share that love as well,”
said Matt Riezman, Associate Director of Marketing, Oscar Mayer. “We’re
proud to offer families the gold standard of bacon that they know they
can always count on to be high-quality and cook up perfectly every time.”
Oscar Mayer Bacon is hand-trimmed, naturally hardwood smoked and
naturally sugar cured — it’s no surprise that it’s on more family tables
in the America than any other bacon out there. The Oscar Mayer
team is proud of the quality taste and flavors featured in their line of
bacon products. In addition to the best-selling Naturally Hardwood
Smoked Original Cut, the Oscar Mayer Bacon line includes a
variety of different cuts, from thick cut to center cut, flavors such as
Cracked Black Pepper and Maple, as well as Turkey and Fully Cooked bacon
products.
After kicking off the 2019 season debuting the Oscar Mayer Deli
Fresh car in the Daytona 500 and this weekend’s bacon car, the
nationally recognized brand will continue to celebrate its love of meat
throughout the season. In addition to the bacon wrap, the iconic
Wienermobile will once again take the track at ISM Raceway. Be sure to
look for the 27-foot hot dog on wheels and its full-time brand
ambassadors, the famous Hotdoggers.
Phoenix happens to be a special place for Newman, who claimed his last
win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) there in 2017. He
also won at the 1-mile track there in 2010. Overall, the 2008 Daytona
500 Champion has 12 top-ten and 10 top-five finishes along with four
poles.
For more information about Oscar Mayer Bacon, Deli Fresh
and Cold Cuts, visit OscarMayer.com or on Facebook,
or Instagram.
About The Kraft Heinz Company
For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved
products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To
Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the
largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of
approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and
emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of
innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of
our people and our planet. To learn more, visit http://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/
or follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
About Roush Fenway Racing
Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding
multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition. Moving
into its 32nd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development,
having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport.
Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions,
pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing
multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential
marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the
winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent
company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier
League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become
a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.
