Owners of Mexican restaurant north of Tucson targeted on social media after Trump rally

The owners of a Mexican restaurant in Catalina are fending off social media attacks after appearing in the VIP area at Donald Trump's Phoenix campaign rally last week.

A member of the Grupo de Palfeis Facebook group on Wednesday posted a screengrab image from the Feb. 19 rally that showed Sammy's Mexican Grill owner Betty Rivas standing behind Trump, donning a red cowboy hat emblazoned with "Latinos Love Trump."

That post on Grupo de Palfeis, which is a marketplace where its 109,000 members can advertise goods and services, attracted more than 230 comments — pretty much all of them negative.

The conversation then moved to Sammy's restaurant's social media including its Yelp and Google reviews.

“Very ugly stuff. They are saying nasty stuff about the restaurant," owner Jorge Rivas said Friday, a day after he and his wife posted a video on Facebook defending their rights as "naturalized American citizens" to vote, support and meet whomever they please.

"Just because we are Latinos, it doesn't mean that we have to feel like every other Latino in this country," Rivas said in the video. "We are individuals and we feel that we have the constitutional right to meet and support whoever we want."