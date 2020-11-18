OXIGEN Water Owners Stephen Curry and Michelle Wie West Hydrate Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change

Premium Water Brand Sponsors Thanksgiving Weekend Charity Golf Event Supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OXIGEN, the pH balanced water boosted with oxygen, is proud to announce the brand is the official water partner of Capital One’s The Match III: Champions for Change, a high-profile charity golf event featuring OXIGEN co-owner Stephen Curry competing with partner Peyton Manning, against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley. OXIGEN’s newest owner, LPGA Golfer Michelle Wie West, will serve as an analyst for the event’s preshow and live broadcast on TNT.
The third edition of Capital One’s The Match raises awareness for equality and inclusion in sports with this year’s donations going to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Stephen Curry and Michelle Wie West joined the company earlier this year as investors, partners, and global faces of the brand. They both embody OXIGEN’s vision to better serve communities so together, we all Recover + Rise. The charitable efforts of Capital One’s The Match and OXIGEN’s commitment to social good align seamlessly, resulting in the perfect partnership match.
“I am inspired by Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change mission and participating this year is very special for many reasons,” said Stephen Curry, OXIGEN Owner and three-time NBA Champion. “Giving back is especially important this year and I am proud to be joining forces with OXIGEN in support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities this year.”
OXIGEN Owner and LPGA Golfer Michelle Wie West said, “Golf runs in my blood and whenever it’s backed by incredible initiatives like the support for HBCUs, it really holds a special place in my heart. Being a new mom has helped me realize the kind of world I want my daughter to grow up in – one where we help each other Recover + Rise.”
“We couldn’t feel more honored to partner with Capital One’s The Match this year to support their mission to strengthen the efforts of Historically Black Colleges and Universities nationwide,” said OXIGEN Founder and CEO Blair Bentham. “We are so fortune that our owners, Stephen Curry and Michelle Wie West, harbor OXIGEN’s commitment to social good to not only amplify the importance of diversity and inclusion in sports, but highlight what it means to rise together.”
TNT will exclusively televise the event, to be held Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. ET at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. Bleacher Report will also provide exclusive live content leading up to and during the event on the B/R app.
About OXIGEN
OXIGEN is pH balanced water with electrolytes and boosted with oxygen - all to help you recover + rise. And unlike most bottled waters that are "recyclable," OXIGEN is made from 100% recycled plastic - healthy for body and planet. For more information, please visit drinkoxigen.com or follow along on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Contacts
Kristina Avena | Konnect Agency
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.