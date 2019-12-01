PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Projectors are becoming a replacement for televisions for many people. Image quality and price are rapidly improving, but they can still be expensive. Fortunately, it’s possible to get steep discounts on a projector for Cyber Monday. The best deals are listed below by Deal Answers:
Save up to $18 on the DR. J Professional 3600 Brightness Portable Video Projector
Save up to $30 on the BOMAKER HD TV Projector
Save up to $300 on the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K
Save up to $100 on the Epson EX5260 XGA 3600 lumens
Save up to $50 on the Epson EX3260 SVGA 3300 lumens
Save up to $200 on the Optoma UHD51ALV True 4K UHD Smart Projector
Save up to $200 on the Optoma HD39DARBEE 1080p High Performance Home Theater Projector
Save up to $65 on the Portable Projector WOWOTO P5
Save up to $200 on the Sony Home Theater Projector VPL-HW45ES
Save up to $180 on the XGIMI H2 Smart Projector
Save up to $100 on the XGIMI CC Aurora
Projectors are fast-becoming capable alternatives to TVs. It’s now possible for homeowners to get 4K projectors at prices that are near high-end televisions. A high lumen count is important for projectors, especially if the room that they are in is not perfectly dark. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.
Portable projectors have become a popular way to show movies while away from home. Many of them have built-in batteries so they don’t require an external power source. Some smart projectors have the ability to connect with phones or computers to stream content.
Projectors are used for numerous reasons including office presentation use, watching movies, and occasionally for gaming. People often choose a projector first and foremost based on their expected use case. Some projectors are designed to remain fixed in place on a ceiling and people often purchase mounts for these.
People often choose to upgrade their speaker systems and introduce surround sound when they buy a projector. A projector can play an essential role in a home theater project.
The pricing and availability of projectors will vary for Cyber Monday. Big brands like Sony, Optoma, and Epson are all expected to discount their projectors for the sale. The best way to get a good deal is to compare pricing across multiple stores.
