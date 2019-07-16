SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, P.F. Chang’s is excited to announce its new Freestyle Lettuce Wrap Contest, a three-month crowdsourced competition asking guests to help create the next Lettuce Wrap dish by submitting their favorite flavor combinations. The winning entry, chosen by voters online, will become the latest Lettuce Wrap featured on the P.F. Chang’s menu.
“At P.F. Chang’s, we helped make Lettuce Wraps famous and now we’re putting the newest offering for this signature dish in our guests’ hands,” said Tana Davila, Senior Vice President of Marketing. “Our customers are at the core of all we do, so we’re thrilled to give them and their best flavor fusions the opportunity to be front and center on our menu with one of our most popular items.”
Today through July 30, guests can visit LettuceWraps.com and submit their dream ideas for the newest Lettuce Wrap – recipes are not required, only great flavor combinations. Then, August 10–19, online voting will determine the top three finalists, who will be flown to Las Vegas and paired with a P.F. Chang’s chef to turn their ideas into an actual recipe. A cook-off will commence to showcase these top three recipes and a panel of judges will determine the winner.
The winner will not only enjoy bragging rights for having a Lettuce Wrap flavor on P.F. Chang’s menus across the nation, he or she will also receive a trip to Las Vegas and a $25,000 cash prize. Second and third place winners will each receive a trip to Las Vegas and a $5,000 cash prize. Top 10 finalists will each receive a $100 P.F. Chang’s gift card.
P.F. Chang’s perfected the Lettuce Wrap, an item that has inspired imitation around the world. The Freestyle Lettuce Wrap Contest is launched in conjunction with P.F. Chang’s summer menu rollout, which includes Asian Mac & Cheese, Tempura Poppers, Kimchi Fries, Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts, and limited-time only Dynamite Lettuce Wraps.
The winning Lettuce Wrap will be featured in restaurants in early 2020 with the potential of being offered as a permanent fixture on the P.F. Chang’s menu.
For official rules, visit LettuceWraps.com. No purchase necessary. Open to residents of the forty-eight (48) contiguous states of the United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Alaska and Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. and foreign territories and possessions) who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Sponsor, related entities and those living the same household are ineligible. Submission phase ends 11:59 pm E.T. on July 30th, 2019. Void where prohibited.
