 P.F. Chang’s Answers Call for On-Demand Dining with To Go Concept

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.F. Chang’s is excited to announce the opening of its first P.F. Chang’s To Go location in Chicago, Illinois. P.F. Chang’s To Go River North is the first of many openings for the P.F. Chang’s To Go concept in the Chicago market with other openings planned in large cities across America. These new restaurant additions will allow more guests to experience the P.F. Chang’s Asian favorites they know and love in a convenient format that provides a solution for online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery in areas that don’t have a P.F. Chang’s restaurant nearby. The first 100 guests to place an order either online or in person at the new River North location will get free Lettuce Wraps for a year.
P.F. Chang’s To Go River North opens at 11 a.m. on February 3 to serve the Chicago community. At just more than 2,000 square feet, the River North location is a smaller footprint than the company’s full-scale restaurants, creating access to P.F. Chang’s in areas such as high-density metropolitan communities, that don’t always offer space conducive to a full-scale restaurant. The décor incorporates P.F. Chang’s bold murals and powerful warrior horse. The curated menu features P.F. Chang’s most well-known made from scratch dishes, including guest favorites like Chang’s Lettuce Wraps, Mongolian Beef, The Original Dynamite Shrimp and Chang’s Spicy Chicken. A grab-and-go fridge offers a selection of fresh sushi, salads and beverages.
“We’ve seen the evolution of dining and are ready to meet market demand for easily accessible yet elevated Asian cuisine,” said Chris Demery, senior vice president of off-premises dining for P.F. Chang’s. “Only 25 percent of U.S. households are conveniently located to a P.F. Chang’s and distance is the number one reason our guests say they are not able to visit us as often as they would like. P.F. Chang’s To Go, along with the continued delivery availability from Bistro locations, will allow us to reach more guests nationwide.”
Takeout, delivery, catering and third-party delivery services are the focus for P.F. Chang’s To Go, allowing guests the ability to enjoy their P.F. Chang’s favorites in their home, office, or on the go. DeliverSafe, eco-friendly sealed bags will be offered for third-party delivery orders, ensuring guests receive their meal just as it was prepared in the restaurant.
The new P.F. Chang’s To Go River North location will operate Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The location complements four full-scale restaurants in the Chicago metro.
Two more P.F. Chang’s To Go openings are planned for the Chicago area later in 2020. The concept is also planned for Manhattan and Long Island, New York as well as Houston, Texas and Washington, D.C.
About P.F. Chang’s
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking sauces and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.
