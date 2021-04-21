P.F. Chang’s Celebrates Spring Holidays

New menu launched as moms, dads and grads receive special recognition
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P.F. Chang’s is celebrating a season of moms, dads and graduates, creating a unique and memorable celebration experience for each signature event. Launching today is an updated menu, suited for celebrations of all kinds. The exclusive pre-fixe menu includes a selection of four courses and a glass of wine for $50 per person.
“At P.F. Chang’s, we believe there’s much cause for celebration over the coming weeks, whether it’s honoring important family members or hard-working scholars,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer for P.F. Chang’s. “We’re always a place to celebrate life’s milestones – both big and small – but Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Graduation give us a chance to add some special touches for these exciting celebrations. We’re eager to provide some ‘surprise and delight’ for guests, whether they’re enjoying P.F. Chang’s at our table or their own.”
P.F. Chang’s will observe Mother’s Day April 21 through May 9. Graduation will be observed beginning May 10 through June 20, with Father’s Day celebrations joining in on June 2 and culminating June 9. Limited-edition gift cards designed to celebrate the occasions will be available in-restaurant and online at pfchangs.com/gift-cards.
For those who are ordering online, to celebrate at their own table, P.F. Chang’s is offering bundle meals for groups of four, six, eight and 10. A full-size Great Wall of Chocolate cake is available for online order.
The special celebration menu, priced at $50, is as follows:
Appetizer (select one)
Chang’s Lettuce Wraps
Dynamite Shrimp
Handmade Dumplings
Soup (select one)
Wonton Soup
Egg Drop Soup
Hot & Sour Soup
Entrée (select one)
Korean Bulgogi Steak
Oolong Chilean Sea Bass
Miso Glazed Salmon
Mongolian Beef
Peking Duck
Salt & Pepper Prawns
Dessert (select one)
New York-Style Cheesecake
The Great Wall of Chocolate
Wine (select one, in-restaurant only)
Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Artemis Cabernet Sauvignon
For more details on the new celebration menu and observances for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Graduation, visit https://www.pfchangs.com/.
About P.F. Chang's
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today’s menu at P.F. Chang’s spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it’s a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang’s To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.
Contacts
Katie Erwin