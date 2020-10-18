P.F. Chang’s Launches To Go Concept In New York Market

Four planned openings answer consumer demand, lend to growth through end of 2020
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As consumers across the country seek dining options to fit their changing habits, P.F. Chang’s is excited to announce the expansion of its P.F. Chang’s To Go concept now launching in New York.
Opening today at 240 W. 40th in New York City, the location marks the first of three P.F. Chang’s To Go openings in New York over the coming weeks. It follows three other openings in Chicago, which launched earlier in 2020.
These new restaurant additions will allow more guests to experience the P.F. Chang’s Asian favorites they know and love in a convenient format that provides a solution for online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery in areas that don’t have a P.F. Chang’s restaurant nearby. Additionally, it accommodates their dining needs, in their preferred setting. DeliverSafe, eco-friendly sealed bags will be offered for third-party delivery orders, ensuring guests receive their meal just as it was prepared in the restaurant.
P.F. Chang’s To Go Theatre District opens at 11 a.m. on October 19. At 1,700 square feet, the location is a smaller footprint than the company’s full-scale restaurants, creating access to P.F. Chang’s in areas, such as high-density metropolitan communities, that don’t always offer space conducive to a full-scale restaurant. The décor incorporates P.F. Chang’s bold murals and powerful warrior horse. The curated menu features P.F. Chang’s most well-known made from scratch dishes, including guest favorites like Chang’s Lettuce Wraps, Mongolian Beef, Dynamite Shrimp and Chang’s Spicy Chicken.
“P.F. Chang’s established its 2020 business strategy with a focus on off-premise dining, and then we experienced a year that brought an incredible shift in dining habits and industry practices,” said Damola Adamolekun, CEO of P.F. Chang’s. “Asian has always been a go-to take out cuisine and off premise dining is a model where P.F. Chang’s shows its strength, which has allowed us to continue to meet consumer demand for elevated Asian cuisine in an easily-accessible way. P.F. Chang’s To Go provides a platform for us to strengthen and grow that offering―with a continued emphasis on operational and culinary excellence. It also fosters our continued growth, with over 200 new jobs being created in the New York market alone.”
The new P.F. Chang’s To Go Theatre District location will operate Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Three more P.F. Chang’s To Go openings are planned for the New York area in the Seaport District, Midtown East and Murry Hill in the coming months. The concept is also planning for an additional twelve To Go locations, which include expansion in Long Island, Florida, Colorado, and Texas markets. Qualified job candidates may apply at pfchangs.com/careers.
About P.F. Chang’s
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.
Katie Erwin
