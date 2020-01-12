P.F. Chang’s Lights Up Lunar New Year With Good Fortune and Cultural Immersion

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of the Asian Lunar New Year, today P.F. Chang’s is launching Light Up A Life, granting good fortune to those who need it most.
Lantern Festivals in Asia symbolize the coming of spring and wishes for a bright future. In line with that tradition, P.F. Chang’s is asking guests to nominate people who need light in their life. Nominations will be open until February 8, to mark the Lantern Festival, commonly celebrated on the 15th day of Lunar New Year. Shortly after, P.F. Chang’s will choose three lucky individuals to fulfill the good fortune submitted on their behalf.
“Lunar New Year stokes the imagination and offers us the opportunity to provide an unrivaled celebration,” said Tana Davila, chief marketing officer. “Good fortune is greater when you give it away, and we’re excited to help honor some very deserving recipients.”
The Lunar New Year festivities extend to P.F. Chang’s locations across the United States, where restaurant guests will enjoy the culture, custom and tradition marked by the new moon.
From January 13 through February 9, P.F. Chang’s will offer its Lucky 8 menu. Eight is the luckiest number in Asian culture, symbolizing wealth, prosperity and happiness. The special menu features eight handcrafted dishes, highlighting traditional Pan-Asian cuisine, including:
Chang’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Handmade Pork Dumplings
Korean Bulgogi Steak
Steak Bibimbap
Miso Glazed Salmon
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Chang’s Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Pad Thai
“Dining at P.F. Chang’s offers an authentic journey through Asia, from cuisine to cultural experience,” said Davila. “We want our guests to know they don’t need a passport to have an immersive cultural experience.”
The Lucky 8 menu will be complemented by The Red Lantern, a limited time cocktail offered January 13 through February 29. Artfully mixed Reyka Vodka, Solerno Liqueur, blood orange puree and lemon juice are decorated with an ornate red lantern stir stick in an illuminated glass.
Other elements of the celebration include a gold motif Lunar New Year design for gift cards, as well as in-restaurant surprises for loyalty members.
For more details on the Lunar New Year celebrations at P.F. Chang’s and official Light Up A Life rules or to submit a nomination, visit lunarnewyear.com. No purchase necessary. The P.F. Chang’s Lunar New Year Promotion (the “Promotion”) begins at approximately 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on January 13, 2020 and ends at 9 p.m. ET on February 8, 2020 (“Giveaway Period”). Open to residents of the forty-eight (48) contiguous states of the United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Florida, Alaska and Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico and all other U.S. and foreign territories and possessions) who are at least eighteen (18) years old at the time of entry. Void where prohibited.
About P.F. Chang’s
Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first internationally recognized multi-unit casual dining restaurant concept to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking sauces and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. P.F. Chang’s scratch menu highlights its wholesome, made-to-order-cooking approach and introduces new dishes and drinks for lunch, happy hour and dinner. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 300 restaurants around the world including 25 countries and U.S. airport locations. To find the P.F. Chang’s closest to you, click here. For more P.F. Chang’s news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.
