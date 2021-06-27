P.F. Chang's Expands To Go Concept to Meet Consumer Demand for Takeout

The concept, which launched in 2020, features a smaller footprint, creating access to elevated Asian cuisine in high-density metropolitan communities, allowing more guests to experience the P.F. Chang’s Asian favorites they know and love. P.F. Chang’s To Go is a convenient format that provides a solution for online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery.

P.F. Chang’s To Go’s new locations in Irving, Texas and Orlando, Florida, add to the rapidly growing number of To Go restaurants across the country, including five restaurants in New York City and three in Chicago. P.F. Chang’s plans to have more than 50 To Go locations, including Colorado, Florida, Texas, New York, Louisiana, Nevada, and Arizona, by the end of 2022. More than 20 are already underway.