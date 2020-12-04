Pace of Arizona economic recovery depends on more federal aid, virus control

Anthony Chan, retired chief economist for JPMorgan Chase, said in his remarks during the UA outlook that he’s optimistic for a swift economic recovery once COVID-19 is brought under control.

Chan cited projections that 150 million Americans will have been vaccinated by June and some 30 million will have survived COVID-19 and have some immunity, giving about half the U.S. population immunity to the virus.

He sees the nation recovering much more quickly from the pandemic than from the Great Recession brought on by the financial crisis of 2008, whose aftereffects lingered for years.

But Chan agreed that tough times lie ahead, and much depends on the success of the COVID-19 vaccines and new federal economic stimulus.

“The next three to four months will be very challenging for the U.S. economy,” Chan said. “We’ve gone through a lot, but the light is at the end of the tunnel.”

State rebounds faster than U.S. as a whole

From February to April alone, Arizona lost nearly 295,000 or 10% of its non-farm jobs.

Overall through October, Arizona replaced nearly 66% of those jobs, while the nation has replaced 54.5% of the jobs lost during the period.