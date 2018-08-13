BRADENTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CardiacDeviceManagement--PaceMate™ is pleased to announce that as of August 15, 2018, the Arizona

Heart Rhythm Center will be the first organization in the state of

Arizona to offer automated remote monitoring of cardiac implantable

electronic devices (CIEDs) such as pacemakers, defibrillators, and loop

recorders via the PaceMate™ software platform.

The PaceMate™LIVE software + service platform allows physicians and

nurses to quickly process all data generated by CIEDs and make relevant

real-time patient care decisions that impact patient outcomes.

Dr. Kevin Campbell, CEO of PaceMate™ is thrilled to expand PaceMate™’s

innovative 24/7/365 data solution into new territory: “The Arizona

Heart Rhythm Center is a leading diagnostic and treatment center for

patients with all types of complex heart rhythm disorders. Dr.

Vijay Swarup, MD, FACC, FHRS, is an innovator in the field of AF and

VT ablation, always at the forefront of research and technology. We at

PaceMate™ are excited to work with Dr. Swarup to provide high-quality

service and support to his patients.”

PaceMate™ and the Arizona Heart Rhythm Center share a vision to improve

both the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services so that

all heart rhythm patients benefit. Remote monitoring has been proven to

reduce patient deaths, prevent strokes, and save healthcare dollars. The

automation of remote monitoring makes it possible to process vast

amounts of data for more patients in much less time, reducing costs for

providers and patients.

About PaceMate™

PaceMate™, powered by biocynetic™, is a complete, fully automated,

vendor-neutral software + expert-service solution, filtering data into

clinically actionable information and providing customized alert triage,

as well as automated coding and claim prep. Cloud-based. Secure.

Compliant. For more information about PaceMate™, visit pacemate.com or

call 1-844-4VIPMED.

