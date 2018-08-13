BRADENTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CardiacDeviceManagement--PaceMate™ is pleased to announce that as of August 15, 2018, the Arizona
Heart Rhythm Center will be the first organization in the state of
Arizona to offer automated remote monitoring of cardiac implantable
electronic devices (CIEDs) such as pacemakers, defibrillators, and loop
recorders via the PaceMate™ software platform.
The PaceMate™LIVE software + service platform allows physicians and
nurses to quickly process all data generated by CIEDs and make relevant
real-time patient care decisions that impact patient outcomes.
Dr. Kevin Campbell, CEO of PaceMate™ is thrilled to expand PaceMate™’s
innovative 24/7/365 data solution into new territory: “The Arizona
Heart Rhythm Center is a leading diagnostic and treatment center for
patients with all types of complex heart rhythm disorders. Dr.
Vijay Swarup, MD, FACC, FHRS, is an innovator in the field of AF and
VT ablation, always at the forefront of research and technology. We at
PaceMate™ are excited to work with Dr. Swarup to provide high-quality
service and support to his patients.”
PaceMate™ and the Arizona Heart Rhythm Center share a vision to improve
both the accessibility and affordability of healthcare services so that
all heart rhythm patients benefit. Remote monitoring has been proven to
reduce patient deaths, prevent strokes, and save healthcare dollars. The
automation of remote monitoring makes it possible to process vast
amounts of data for more patients in much less time, reducing costs for
providers and patients.
About PaceMate™
PaceMate™, powered by biocynetic™, is a complete, fully automated,
vendor-neutral software + expert-service solution, filtering data into
clinically actionable information and providing customized alert triage,
as well as automated coding and claim prep. Cloud-based. Secure.
Compliant. For more information about PaceMate™, visit pacemate.com or
call 1-844-4VIPMED.
