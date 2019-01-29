VPP Star status recognizes the company and its employees for

achieving exemplary occupational safety and health management systems.

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PacSci

EMC’s Chandler site has achieved certification to VPP Star worksite

status by OSHA, reflecting the company’s commitment to safety

excellence. PacSci EMC has long been an industry leader in employee

health and safety and a source of safety benchmarking by companies

across the United States. Approval into VPP is OSHA’s official

recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who

have achieved exemplary occupational safety and health standards.

“The work we do helps keep our end user—warfighters, law enforcement,

commercial pilots, oilfield workers and the general public—safe and out

of harm's way,” said Gregory J. Scaven, PacSci EMC president. “But the

only way to be successful in the energetics business is to put employee

safety above all else, and certification to VPP Star status reinforces

this message. Safety is at the core of everything we do here - it's more

than policies and procedures; it's how we do business, and it's how we

live.”

VPP certification recognizes companies for outstanding safety and health

management systems and for maintaining injury and illness rates below

the national Bureau of Labor statistics averages. It is attained only

after intensive and lengthy preparation, extensive employee interviews

and rigorous onsite evaluation conducted by health and safety

professionals. Star status is OSHA's highest VPP certification level.

“Employee involvement is the cornerstone of our safety culture,” said

John Walker, Chandler General Manager. “The leadership of our

conscientious and dedicated employees sets the tone for safety each and

every day. Being awarded VPP Star status reflects our ongoing commitment

to safety and health programs at our Arizona site.”

OSHA and PacSci EMC believe continuous improvement of safety and health

programs are the best way to prevent occupational illnesses and

injuries. The VPP was created in 1982 to encourage industry-related

facilities to strive for safety excellence and OSHA formally announced the

program in 1986. VPP sites have shown that their commitment to

employee protection extends beyond the OSHA standards.

PacSci EMC joins a notable group of 46 Arizona companies who have earned

the OSHA VPP Star status.

ABOUT PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY LLC (PacSci EMC):

PacSci EMC provides pyrotechnic and energetic material devices and

integrated systems that operate on command, when commanded – down to the

millisecond. The safe and reliable operation of our products drives us

from development, design and testing to manufacturing and final

assembly. From critical systems such as aircraft emergency safety

systems to sequencing systems for missiles, our components can be found

throughout the world. Our innovations in environmentally conscious

energetic materials along with our propulsion and sequencing systems are

a result of over 65 years of experience working for customers in

commercial aerospace, military, space, oil and gas, and law enforcement.

Contacts

Angel Soto

asoto@psemc.com

480-763-3025

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles