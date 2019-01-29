VPP Star status recognizes the company and its employees for
achieving exemplary occupational safety and health management systems.
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PacSci
EMC’s Chandler site has achieved certification to VPP Star worksite
status by OSHA, reflecting the company’s commitment to safety
excellence. PacSci EMC has long been an industry leader in employee
health and safety and a source of safety benchmarking by companies
across the United States. Approval into VPP is OSHA’s official
recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who
have achieved exemplary occupational safety and health standards.
“The work we do helps keep our end user—warfighters, law enforcement,
commercial pilots, oilfield workers and the general public—safe and out
of harm's way,” said Gregory J. Scaven, PacSci EMC president. “But the
only way to be successful in the energetics business is to put employee
safety above all else, and certification to VPP Star status reinforces
this message. Safety is at the core of everything we do here - it's more
than policies and procedures; it's how we do business, and it's how we
live.”
VPP certification recognizes companies for outstanding safety and health
management systems and for maintaining injury and illness rates below
the national Bureau of Labor statistics averages. It is attained only
after intensive and lengthy preparation, extensive employee interviews
and rigorous onsite evaluation conducted by health and safety
professionals. Star status is OSHA's highest VPP certification level.
“Employee involvement is the cornerstone of our safety culture,” said
John Walker, Chandler General Manager. “The leadership of our
conscientious and dedicated employees sets the tone for safety each and
every day. Being awarded VPP Star status reflects our ongoing commitment
to safety and health programs at our Arizona site.”
OSHA and PacSci EMC believe continuous improvement of safety and health
programs are the best way to prevent occupational illnesses and
injuries. The VPP was created in 1982 to encourage industry-related
facilities to strive for safety excellence and OSHA formally announced the
program in 1986. VPP sites have shown that their commitment to
employee protection extends beyond the OSHA standards.
PacSci EMC joins a notable group of 46 Arizona companies who have earned
the OSHA VPP Star status.
ABOUT PACIFIC SCIENTIFIC ENERGETIC MATERIALS COMPANY LLC (PacSci EMC):
PacSci EMC provides pyrotechnic and energetic material devices and
integrated systems that operate on command, when commanded – down to the
millisecond. The safe and reliable operation of our products drives us
from development, design and testing to manufacturing and final
assembly. From critical systems such as aircraft emergency safety
systems to sequencing systems for missiles, our components can be found
throughout the world. Our innovations in environmentally conscious
energetic materials along with our propulsion and sequencing systems are
a result of over 65 years of experience working for customers in
commercial aerospace, military, space, oil and gas, and law enforcement.
