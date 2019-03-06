TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AWS?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AWSlt;/agt;--Pagely,
the flexible managed hosting service for business-critical WordPress
projects, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency status. This designation
recognizes that Pagely provides proven technology and deep expertise in
end-to-end hosting solutions that support users with digital customer
acquisition and retention.
Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates
Pagely as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized
demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with
specific focus on workloads based on content management and digital
commerce support. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess
deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.
DCX Competency partners provide a variety of solutions including:
content management and marketing automation to engage prospects and
customers with the right experience, effective and secure commerce
solutions to create seamless buying experiences, and data analytics
solutions to support decisions and retain customers. Pagely supports
these experiences by providing a secure, reliable and performant hosting
platform to serve content and other online experiences.
“Our websites are our first impression and our most important asset;
when they don't perform, it hurts our sales and our reputation. With
Pagely, our sites are fast, and the support has been amazing,” said
James Law, CEO of WP Ninjas.
“Pagely is proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency
status,” said Joshua
Strebel, CEO, Pagely. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies
achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of
services and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”
Earning the DCX Competency adds to Pagely’s already impressive AWS
certifications. The company is an Advanced standing partner — the
highest level of validation AWS awards partner companies — in the Public
Sector and SaaS programs. These designations make Pagely one of the most
qualified WordPress hosts available.
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective hosting solutions
to organizations of all sizes, from startups to global enterprises. To
support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS
established the AWS
Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and
Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
About Pagely
Pagely is the leading managed WordPress hosting provider for high-demand
websites. Founded in 2009, Pagely offers premium, service-oriented
hosting that can accommodate even the most complex and sophisticated
high-traffic WordPress websites. Pagely clients range from enterprise
companies and creative agencies to universities, nonprofits and
governmental institutions. For more information, please visit: https://pagely.com/
or follow us at: https://twitter.com/Pagely
