Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates

Pagely as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized

demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with

specific focus on workloads based on content management and digital

commerce support. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess

deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

DCX Competency partners provide a variety of solutions including:

content management and marketing automation to engage prospects and

customers with the right experience, effective and secure commerce

solutions to create seamless buying experiences, and data analytics

solutions to support decisions and retain customers. Pagely supports

these experiences by providing a secure, reliable and performant hosting

platform to serve content and other online experiences.

“Our websites are our first impression and our most important asset;

when they don't perform, it hurts our sales and our reputation. With

Pagely, our sites are fast, and the support has been amazing,” said

James Law, CEO of WP Ninjas.

“Pagely is proud to achieve AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency

status,” said Joshua

Strebel, CEO, Pagely. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies

achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of

services and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

Earning the DCX Competency adds to Pagely’s already impressive AWS

certifications. The company is an Advanced standing partner — the

highest level of validation AWS awards partner companies — in the Public

Sector and SaaS programs. These designations make Pagely one of the most

qualified WordPress hosts available.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective hosting solutions

to organizations of all sizes, from startups to global enterprises. To

support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS

established the AWS

Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and

Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Pagely

Pagely is the leading managed WordPress hosting provider for high-demand

websites. Founded in 2009, Pagely offers premium, service-oriented

hosting that can accommodate even the most complex and sophisticated

high-traffic WordPress websites. Pagely clients range from enterprise

companies and creative agencies to universities, nonprofits and

governmental institutions. For more information, please visit: https://pagely.com/

or follow us at: https://twitter.com/Pagely

or https://www.facebook.com/Pagely.

