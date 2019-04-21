Candidates include students who are driven to partake in innovative
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DigitalCustomerExperience?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#DigitalCustomerExperiencelt;/agt;--Pagely,
the original managed hosting service for business-critical WordPress
projects, today announced it is accepting applications for its second
annual Pagely
Scholarship.
The scholarship awards $1500.00 USD equally to three students to assist
in paying for their college education. Pagely began this initiative with
the intention of empowering students to be able to focus on academics
versus financial constraints.
“Our focus acknowledges the underrepresented and often overlooked bright
student,” said Sally Strebel, COO and Co-Founder, Pagely. “We value
commitment to lifelong learning from our future tech leaders and are
pleased to support students dedicated to being an integral part of
building a more positive future for generations to come.”
The Pagely Scholarship specifically targets students who are driven to
partake in innovative technologies and optimally maintain an aspiration
to engage within the technology sector throughout their lifetime.
Applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students or
previously accepted into a university that exists in the official
registry of the U.S. Department of Education.
Applications for submission require each student to provide an 800-1500
word essay on how the applicant aspires to contribute to technological
advances by including the discussion of life aspects that drive their
hopes, what advances the individual hopes to achieve and how their work
will impact the future of tech. Applicants are also required to provide
a five-minute video to be shared via YouTube link that summarizes and
explains their submission essay.
For additional information or to apply, please visit: https://pagely.com/scholarship.
About Pagely
Pagely is the leading managed WordPress hosting provider for high-demand
websites. Founded in 2009, Pagely offers premium, service-oriented
hosting that can accommodate even the most complex and sophisticated
high-traffic WordPress websites. Pagely clients range from enterprise
companies and creative agencies to universities, nonprofits and
governmental institutions. For more information, please visit: https://pagely.com/
or follow us at: https://twitter.com/Pagely
