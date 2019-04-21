  • Candidates include students who are driven to partake in innovative
    technology and aspire to engage in the technology sector throughout
    their lifetime


  • Goal is to empower students to be able to focus on higher education
    aspirations versus financial obligations


  • Bootstrapped WordPress managed hosting service provider continues to
    place a high priority on giving back to the community

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DigitalCustomerExperience?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#DigitalCustomerExperiencelt;/agt;--Pagely,

the original managed hosting service for business-critical WordPress

projects, today announced it is accepting applications for its second

annual Pagely

Scholarship.

The scholarship awards $1500.00 USD equally to three students to assist

in paying for their college education. Pagely began this initiative with

the intention of empowering students to be able to focus on academics

versus financial constraints.

“Our focus acknowledges the underrepresented and often overlooked bright

student,” said Sally Strebel, COO and Co-Founder, Pagely. “We value

commitment to lifelong learning from our future tech leaders and are

pleased to support students dedicated to being an integral part of

building a more positive future for generations to come.”

The Pagely Scholarship specifically targets students who are driven to

partake in innovative technologies and optimally maintain an aspiration

to engage within the technology sector throughout their lifetime.

Applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students or

previously accepted into a university that exists in the official

registry of the U.S. Department of Education.

Applications for submission require each student to provide an 800-1500

word essay on how the applicant aspires to contribute to technological

advances by including the discussion of life aspects that drive their

hopes, what advances the individual hopes to achieve and how their work

will impact the future of tech. Applicants are also required to provide

a five-minute video to be shared via YouTube link that summarizes and

explains their submission essay.

For additional information or to apply, please visit: https://pagely.com/scholarship.

About Pagely

Pagely is the leading managed WordPress hosting provider for high-demand

websites. Founded in 2009, Pagely offers premium, service-oriented

hosting that can accommodate even the most complex and sophisticated

high-traffic WordPress websites. Pagely clients range from enterprise

companies and creative agencies to universities, nonprofits and

governmental institutions. For more information, please visit: https://pagely.com/

or follow us at: https://twitter.com/Pagely

or https://www.facebook.com/Pagely.

Contacts

Pagely

Sally

Strebel

scholarship@pagely.com

Media Contact

Treble

Michael

Kellner

pagely@treblepr.com

512.960.8222

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles