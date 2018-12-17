NorthStack serverless web hosting poised to disrupt legacy WordPress
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AWS?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AWSlt;/agt;--Pagely,
the flexible managed hosting service for business-critical WordPress
projects, today announced a record 2018 driven by key partnerships with
AWS, Devrix and 10up; newly established customer relationships with
Disney, Lottery.com, NGINX Inc., Pocket Outdoor Media and TechSmith; new
global hires in DevOps, marketing and AWS expertise; and the opening of
a new office in Phoenix.
“Nothing like NorthStack had ever existed before, and we can’t wait to
see what developers do with it after we officially go live in the coming
weeks,” said Joshua
Strebel, CEO, Pagely. “For the first time, we’re widening our circle
away from just WordPress. NorthStack is bringing Pagely quality hosting
to other applications as well, including Node.js and Laravel. Pagely is
thriving, and we’re expecting to increase our ARR by at least 30 percent
next year. It is high time that WordPress reaches the next level in its
maturity, and the talented team at Pagely is a key component to power
that evolution.”
Pagely is a people-first company that offers unparalleled flexibility
and customization for a safe, full-featured hosting environment backed
by decades of expertise. With the ability to cater to the complex
technical and service needs of clients, Pagely offers a white glove managed
WordPress hosting option alongside a serverless application hosting
option under the name NorthStack.
While budget-conscious enterprises or people simply looking for the best
of the best choose Pagely, Northstack is geared toward the tech-savvy
do-it-yourself users.
As a partner with AWS, the proven market leader for scalable hosting
options, Pagely’s services are now officially available via the AWS
Marketplace. With near-infinite resources and advanced tooling to scale
and support WordPress application as demanded, Pagely is poised to
garner traction with large enterprise organizations that run
mission-critical web properties requiring stability, security and
overall reliability in a hosting partner.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the team we’ve built and expanded over the
course of this past year,” said Sally
Strebel, COO, Pagely. “We’re employing some of the best names in
technology and our product innovation proves it.”
About Pagely
Pagely is the leading managed WordPress hosting provider for high-demand
websites. Founded in 2009, Pagely offers premium, service-oriented
hosting that can accommodate even the most complex and sophisticated
high-traffic WordPress websites. Pagely clients range from growing tech
companies and creative agencies to universities, nonprofits and
governmental institutions. For more information, please visit: https://pagely.com/
or follow us at: https://twitter.com/Pagely
