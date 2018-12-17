  • NorthStack serverless web hosting poised to disrupt legacy WordPress
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AWS?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AWSlt;/agt;--Pagely,

the flexible managed hosting service for business-critical WordPress

projects, today announced a record 2018 driven by key partnerships with

AWS, Devrix and 10up; newly established customer relationships with

Disney, Lottery.com, NGINX Inc., Pocket Outdoor Media and TechSmith; new

global hires in DevOps, marketing and AWS expertise; and the opening of

a new office in Phoenix.

“Nothing like NorthStack had ever existed before, and we can’t wait to

see what developers do with it after we officially go live in the coming

weeks,” said Joshua

Strebel, CEO, Pagely. “For the first time, we’re widening our circle

away from just WordPress. NorthStack is bringing Pagely quality hosting

to other applications as well, including Node.js and Laravel. Pagely is

thriving, and we’re expecting to increase our ARR by at least 30 percent

next year. It is high time that WordPress reaches the next level in its

maturity, and the talented team at Pagely is a key component to power

that evolution.”

Pagely is a people-first company that offers unparalleled flexibility

and customization for a safe, full-featured hosting environment backed

by decades of expertise. With the ability to cater to the complex

technical and service needs of clients, Pagely offers a white glove managed

WordPress hosting option alongside a serverless application hosting

option under the name NorthStack.

While budget-conscious enterprises or people simply looking for the best

of the best choose Pagely, Northstack is geared toward the tech-savvy

do-it-yourself users.

As a partner with AWS, the proven market leader for scalable hosting

options, Pagely’s services are now officially available via the AWS

Marketplace. With near-infinite resources and advanced tooling to scale

and support WordPress application as demanded, Pagely is poised to

garner traction with large enterprise organizations that run

mission-critical web properties requiring stability, security and

overall reliability in a hosting partner.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team we’ve built and expanded over the

course of this past year,” said Sally

Strebel, COO, Pagely. “We’re employing some of the best names in

technology and our product innovation proves it.”

About Pagely

Pagely is the leading managed WordPress hosting provider for high-demand

websites. Founded in 2009, Pagely offers premium, service-oriented

hosting that can accommodate even the most complex and sophisticated

high-traffic WordPress websites. Pagely clients range from growing tech

companies and creative agencies to universities, nonprofits and

governmental institutions. For more information, please visit: https://pagely.com/

or follow us at: https://twitter.com/Pagely

or https://www.facebook.com/Pagely.

