TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#medicalbilling--Nobility RCM, a healthcare company specializing in revenue cycle management, has entered into a strategic partnership with Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest chiropractic college in the United States.
After a thorough vetting process, Nobility has been specially selected to handle its billing and revenue cycle for the institution’s clinical operations of more than 170,000 patient visits per year for all its clinics in the US.
Nobility provides medical claims processing and revenue maximization for medical practices of all sizes. The partnership will allow Palmer College to add a resource to its growing organization of clinicians, scientists, and educators.
“Nobility’s partnership with Palmer College of Chiropractic is a great example of our mission to support healthcare organizations and institutions with similar core values. In this case, to help Palmer imbed successful billing and business practices for burgeoning Doctors of Chiropractic to be successful. We plan to deliver a specialty-specific experience to Palmer with our customizable processes, software applications and a unique claim processing system.”
—Michael Fossum | CEO of Nobility RCM
About Palmer College of Chiropractic
Palmer College of Chiropractic is the founding college of the chiropractic profession, and is known as The Trusted Leader in Chiropractic Education®. It was founded in 1897, in Davenport, Iowa, by D.D. Palmer, the discoverer of chiropractic. More than 2,200 students attend Palmer College campuses in Davenport, Iowa; Port Orange, Fla.; and San Jose, Calif. Palmer’s nearly 30,000 practicing alumni comprise almost half of the doctors of chiropractic in the United States.
“As Palmer College of Chiropractic Clinics moves forward in modernizing all of its back-of-the-house systems, Nobility RCM is now among the leading-edge vendors we’re proud to work with,” says Ron Boesch, D.C., executive dean of clinics, Palmer College of Chiropractic. “These updates provide for a more seamless experience for our patients and exposes our students to the varied aspects of running a successful chiropractic practice.”
About Nobility RCM
The main mission of Nobility RCM is to help physicians and practices achieve financial freedom through 3 core services that include Revenue Pre-Funding, Complete Medical Billing, and EHR support. Visit NobilityRCM at www.nobilityrcm.com to find out more.
