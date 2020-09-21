Pandemic closes Perfectos Express, sister of popular 12th Ave. Mexican restaurant

Perfecto's Mexican Grill Express, the fast-casual spin-off of Perfecto's Mexican Restaurant on South 12th Avenue, quietly closed in early summer, a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant, owned by the León family, was open just shy of three years.

“Everything was fine but the pandemic hit them very hard,” Judith de la Rosa, the youngest daughter of family patriarch and the restaurant's namesake Perfecto León, said Monday as news of the closing started to spread on social media.

Perfecto's Express, located in a former Sonic Drive-In at 1055 E. Irvington Road, was set up similar to Chipotle, where diners could customize burritos or bowls with different meats, vegetables, beans, rice and other toppings. The restaurant also featured León's popular tamales, the cornerstone of his 11-year-old restaurant at 5404 S. 12th Ave.

De la Rosa said business at Perfecto's Express had been holding its own early this year. But then the pandemic happened and the family decided early on when the state ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms in March and offer takeout only, to temporarily shutter both their restaurants.

They reopened weeks later, but Perfecto's Express was not the same, she said.