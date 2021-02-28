PanTheryx Inc. Acquires TruBiotics® Brand from Bayer HealthCare LLC

“The acquisition of TruBiotics is consistent with our strategy to accelerate growth through acquisitions of synergistic brands in fast-growing strategic categories,” said Wes Parris, president and CEO of PanTheryx. “We are looking forward to accelerating growth in the probiotics and microbiome category through innovation and investment behind this well established and high-quality brand.”

TruBiotics contains a proprietary blend of two probiotic strains – Bifidobacterium animalis BB-12® and Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-5®‡ – which is one of the most researched combinations of probiotic strains. Two types of beneficial bacteria found in the gut – Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus – are important for both digestive and immune health support.

“Delivering strong TruBiotics growth is a strategic priority and we are pleased that Bayer is entrusting PanTheryx with the future of this highly respected probiotic brand,” said David Abramson, executive chairman of the board of PanTheryx. “We could not be more energized by this naturally synergistic acquisition. With the leader of our management team having previously led the building of the number one probiotic brand in the world, we look forward to rapidly accelerating market penetration of TruBiotics. We anticipate strong growth in the U.S., and additionally in other major international markets and new distribution channels globally. With many years of experience in the immune health, digestive health, and microbiome categories, PanTheryx is ideally positioned to ensure TruBiotics reaches its full potential within the health and wellness sector.”