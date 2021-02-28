PanTheryx Inc. Acquires TruBiotics® Brand from Bayer HealthCare LLC

Acquisition Expands PanTheryx’s Digestive and Immune Health Product Lines for Human Nutrition
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PanTheryx, the world’s largest colostrum-based nutrition and biotechnology company, announced today that it has acquired TruBiotics®, a daily probiotic supplement brand, and its trademarks from Bayer HealthCare LLC. TruBiotics is one of the most recognized probiotics brands in the U.S. and is available at food, drug, and mass channel retailers as well as e-commerce outlets. The TruBiotics brand will join PanTheryx’s current brands and ingredient offerings, including Life’s First Naturals™, dairy colostrum, and prebiotics, to create a full spectrum of nutritional supplements that support comprehensive digestive and immune health at all stages of life.
“The acquisition of TruBiotics is consistent with our strategy to accelerate growth through acquisitions of synergistic brands in fast-growing strategic categories,” said Wes Parris, president and CEO of PanTheryx. “We are looking forward to accelerating growth in the probiotics and microbiome category through innovation and investment behind this well established and high-quality brand.”
TruBiotics contains a proprietary blend of two probiotic strains – Bifidobacterium animalis BB-12® and Lactobacillus acidophilus LA-5®‡ – which is one of the most researched combinations of probiotic strains. Two types of beneficial bacteria found in the gut – Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus – are important for both digestive and immune health support.
“Delivering strong TruBiotics growth is a strategic priority and we are pleased that Bayer is entrusting PanTheryx with the future of this highly respected probiotic brand,” said David Abramson, executive chairman of the board of PanTheryx. “We could not be more energized by this naturally synergistic acquisition. With the leader of our management team having previously led the building of the number one probiotic brand in the world, we look forward to rapidly accelerating market penetration of TruBiotics. We anticipate strong growth in the U.S., and additionally in other major international markets and new distribution channels globally. With many years of experience in the immune health, digestive health, and microbiome categories, PanTheryx is ideally positioned to ensure TruBiotics reaches its full potential within the health and wellness sector.”
According to Grandview Research, the global probiotics market is expected to reach US$77 billion by 2025. The growth of this market is driven by heightened awareness of preventive healthcare among consumers, research focused on the multiple health benefits of probiotics and increased use of probiotics as alternatives to antibiotics.
“An extensive body of research demonstrates the benefits of probiotics in supporting a healthy digestive and immune system,” said Mehmet Oz, M.D., attending physician at New York Presbyterian - Columbia Medical Center, host of The Dr. Oz Show, and PanTheryx board member. “Probiotics are live microorganisms that have been shown to have health benefits when consumed or applied to the body. They can be found naturally in yogurt, fermented foods and in beauty products, and for people who do not eat these foods or use topicals regularly, there are high-quality probiotic supplements that can help them achieve their digestive health and immune health goals. I’m excited to see PanTheryx commit to the rapidly growing category of probiotics and I look forward to helping consumers better understand the wonderful health benefits in this area.”
TruBiotics will continue to be available through existing retail and e-commerce channels and will be marketed under the PanTheryx portfolio of products.
Troutman Pepper acted as intellectual property counsel and Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira LLP served as corporate counsel to PanTheryx on the transaction. Robert Gillison served as merger and acquisition advisor to PanTheryx.
‡BB-12® and LA-5® are registered trademarks of Chr. Hansen A/S.
To learn more about PanTheryx, please visit www.pantheryx.com.
About Bayer
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability, and quality throughout the world. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.
About PanTheryx
PanTheryx is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the broad commercialization of health and wellness solutions for the global human and animal health markets. As the world’s largest producer of bovine colostrum, PanTheryx utilizes the cellular and biomolecular processes of bovine colostrum to develop and produce a wide range of nutritional health and wellness products. PanTheryx’s proprietary colostrum, ColostrumOne™ is nature’s superfood; designed to be comprehensive as nature intended with the important nutritional components for health and vitality throughout all stages of life. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Production facilities are located in Phoenix, AZ and Ripon, CA. To learn more, please visit www.pantheryx.com.
Contacts
Andrea Martin
Andrea D. Martin Consulting LLC, for PanTheryx
P: 443.927.6183