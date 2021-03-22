PanTheryx’s® ColostrumOne™ Now Formulated for Nutrition Bar and Soft-Chew Products

Novel Applications for Cow Colostrum Enter the U.S. Market
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PanTheryx, the world’s largest colostrum-based nutrition and biotechnology company, today announced three new product formulations for its ColostrumOne™ high-quality bovine (cow) colostrum ingredient, including extruded soft-chews, soft press and baked nutrition bars. The new delivery formats, the first available in the U.S., offer the immune and digestive health benefits of ColostrumOne packaged for adults and children who prefer delicious flavor and easy-to-consume daily nutrition for their on-the-go lifestyle.
“We’ve experienced a surge in customer interest worldwide for innovations in ingredient applications for consumer immunity and gut health products,” said Wes Parris, president and CEO, PanTheryx. “Our cow colostrum is now tested and used successfully in proof-of-concept products, including functional nutrition bars and soft-chew supplements – making ColostrumOne the first cow colostrum to be delivered in these formats in the U.S. We will continue investing in immune and digestive health innovations to give manufacturers a way to differentiate their products in the market.”
Novel ColostrumOne Applications
ColostrumOne can now be added to extruded soft-chews, soft press and baked nutrition bars. In all applications, ColostrumOne’s Immunoglobulins (IgGs) remain stable throughout the manufacturing process. The extruded soft-chews are a lower-calorie option to the traditional gummy supplement, and PanTheryx’s ColostrumOne has independent GRAS conclusion for its nutrition bar products.
According to available research, the recommended level to achieve immune and digestive health benefits is 400-750 mg of bovine colostrum per serving. PanTheryx’s ColostrumOne is tested at the 500 mg level (20 percent IgG/Immunoglobulin) for inclusion in soft-textured chews and 1 gram (20 percent IgG) for baked or soft press nutrition bar applications.
“Our ColostrumOne is a proprietary colostrum powder from dairy cows that is rigorously quality tested for potency and ethically collected from Grade A dairies in the United States,” commented Dave Blackwood, vice president of sales, PanTheryx. “Unlike one-dimensional supplements, ColostrumOne contains protective proteins, prebiotics and immune and growth factors – it is a comprehensive health solution, the way nature intended. We look forward to working with food, beverage and supplement manufacturers to create new functional products with ColostrumOne to meet the immune and digestive health needs of consumers.”
To request a sample of ColostrumOne baked peanut butter chocolate chip nutrition bars, soft press nutrition peanut butter bar or soft-chews (orange creamsicle and chocolate cream flavors), please contact Stacy Dill, global marketing director, PanTheryx APS La Belle at stacy.dill@pantheryx.com.
To learn more about PanTheryx and its cow colostrum, ColostrumOne and La Belle® Colostrum, for human and animal nutrition, please visit www.pantheryx.com.
About PanTheryx
PanTheryx is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the broad commercialization of health and wellness solutions for the global human and animal health markets. As the world’s largest producer of bovine colostrum, PanTheryx utilizes the cellular and biomolecular processes of bovine colostrum to develop and produce a wide range of nutritional health and wellness products. PanTheryx’s proprietary colostrum, ColostrumOne™, is nature’s superfood; designed to be comprehensive as nature intended with the important nutritional components for health and vitality throughout all stages of life. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Production facilities are located in Phoenix, AZ and Ripon, CA. To learn more, please visit www.pantheryx.com.
