PanTheryx Welcomes Three New Scientific Advisors

Expanded Team of Scientific Advisors Shares Clinical Experience to Educate Consumers and Researchers About the Health Benefits of Bovine Colostrum
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PanTheryx, the world’s largest colostrum-based nutrition and biotechnology company, today announced the expansion of its team of scientific advisors, which is now comprised of leaders in the fields of nutrition, pediatrics and sports medicine. The scientific advisors will provide objective external perspectives, insights on health trends, and real-world clinical experience to inform product development and educate individuals on the comprehensive nature and many health benefits of bovine colostrum.
“I am thrilled to welcome this talented and distinguished group to PanTheryx as we develop colostrum-based solutions to improve consumer health and wellness,” said Wes Parris, president and CEO of PanTheryx. “These respected scientific leaders will advise and guide us as we continue to grow and innovate, delivering health benefit solutions that address important areas of unmet need, particularly in digestive and immune health. We are honored to have this esteemed group of medical professionals provide their extensive clinical experience and help to educate consumers on the many health benefits of adding bovine colostrum to the daily diet.”
The new scientific advisors will join Michael Roizen, M.D., chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and best-selling author. Dr. Roizen served as the first chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic and founding chair of the Clinic’s Wellness Institute. “I look forward to working with this talented team to help educate people of all ages on the specific benefits shown in randomized double blind human controlled trials of bovine colostrum and provide guidance on current and future research activities as PanTheryx continues to forge new ground,” commented Dr. Roizen.
PanTheryx’s New Scientific Advisors
Lauren Crosby, M.D. is a nationally recognized parenting expert and board-certified pediatrician. She is a member of and the official spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Crosby is a pediatric consultant and medical correspondent for television news, is on the Advisory Board of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and a founding member of Hope in a Suitcase. Currently, she is a medical reviewer for What To Expect. Dr. Crosby is in private practice at La Peer Pediatrics in Beverly Hills, CA, and is an attending physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.
Harry Oken, M.D., a practicing physician since 1987, has a private practice in Columbia, Maryland, where he specializes in internal medicine with an emphasis on difficult diagnoses and nutrition, as well as Crohn’s disease. Dr. Oken also serves as an adjunct professor of medicine at the University Maryland Medical School, is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, and the medical director of the Columbia Association, one of the nation's largest homeowners' associations. He is the co-author of the recently published book, BOOM! Back to Good Health.
Robin West, M.D., is a board-certified orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon with more than 15 years of clinical experience. Dr. West has a special interest in the prevention and management of all athletic injuries and currently serves as the lead team physician for the Washington Nationals and the Head Team Physician for the Washington Football Team. She is an associate professor at both Georgetown University Medical Center and the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine.
To learn more about PanTheryx and its bovine colostrum, ColostrumOne™ and La Belle® Colostrum, for human and animal nutrition, please visit www.pantheryx.com.
About PanTheryx
PanTheryx is a nutrition and biotechnology company committed to the broad commercialization of bovine colostrum-based health and wellness solutions for the global human and animal health markets. As the world’s largest producer of bovine colostrum, PanTheryx utilizes the cellular and biomolecular processes of bovine colostrum to develop and produce a wide range of therapeutics, spanning the range of nutritional interventions to biologics. PanTheryx’ s proprietary colostrum, ColostrumOne™ is nature’s superfood; designed to be comprehensive as nature intended with the important nutritional components for health and vitality throughout all stages of life. Founded in 2007, PanTheryx is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Production facilities are located in Phoenix, AZ, and Ripon, CA. To learn more, please visit www.pantheryx.com.
Contacts
Kelsey Costales
Matter for PanTheryx
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.