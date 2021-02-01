Paradox Adds Former SAP Executive David Pluto as Chief Strategy Officer

Pluto comes to Paradox after seven years at SAP, where he was VP of Corporate Strategy for the company’s cloud applications group — a division he helped scale from $1B in revenue in 2013 to $9.8B in 2020.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DigitalTransformation--Paradox, the leading conversational AI platform helping talent acquisition teams spend more time with people by automating tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and candidate communications, announced today the addition of former SAP executive David Pluto as Chief Strategy Officer. Pluto will primarily focus on driving growth through strategic partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.
Prior to Paradox, Pluto served as the Vice President of Corporate Strategy for SAP’s $9.8B cloud applications and platform businesses. During his time with SAP, cloud application revenue increased almost tenfold and Pluto also served as an advisor to SAP.iO, a strategic investment fund and incubator that targets early-stage startups leveraging SAP APIs, data, and technologies to drive value for SAP clients.
“We’ve always believed that the best path to building the most client-centric solutions is to create strong partnerships with industry leaders who embrace innovative new ways to transform hiring,” said Paradox founder and CEO Aaron Matos. “David brings incredible experience from that world and his strategic expertise will be critical to evaluating opportunities that help us create the best possible products for our clients and partners.”
Prior to SAP, Pluto spent five years with Deloitte driving M&A and strategy projects, and eight years leading sales and professional services teams for a financial software startup. Pluto received an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business and a BS in engineering from Cornell University.
“At SAP, I had the opportunity to interact with next-generation technology leaders and see what’s coming around the corner,” said Pluto. “Paradox stands unique in how they’re thinking about the future of talent technology. I’m thrilled to join such a passionate, innovative team. It truly was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”
About Paradox
Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that if companies get the people thing right, they can build teams that change the world. In a few short years, the Scottsdale-based startup has grown into the clear leader in Conversational AI, supporting some of the world’s largest employers, including Unilever, McDonald’s, CVS Health, PepsiCo, and Aramark.
Olivia, the company’s conversational AI assistant, is helping TA teams automate tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more, so recruiters can spend more time with people, not software. Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive’s Best HR Product of 2019 and the 2020 Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. It was also recently named one of Forbes’ Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai.
Contacts
Paradox
Josh Zywien
Chief Marketing Officer