Eric Nelson to join as Chief Revenue Officer, Jessica Rush as Chief
Marketing Officer, and Fay Hennessy as VP of Talent
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent
acquisition and candidate experience, announced the expansion of the
company’s leadership team with the appointment of three new senior
roles: Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and VP of Talent.
“I’ve said for many years that recruiting is a people game and that the
key to an organization’s success is hiring the right people. We’ve had
an incredible first two years at Paradox with market leading growth, but
we’re just getting started,” said Aaron Matos, Founder & CEO, Paradox.
“We are excited to expand our executive team with three proven leaders
who share our passion for talent acquisition and commitment to creating
a better experience for organizations and their talent.
Eric Nelson will serve as Chief Revenue Officer for Paradox, responsible
for the company’s global growth and expansion strategy. Nelson is an
industry veteran who most recently served as SVP of Sales for HireVue,
where he led the high growth North American sales organization for the
last six years. Prior to HireVue, Nelson spent nine years in leadership
and sales positions with cloud-based talent management solution, Taleo.
Jessica Rush joined the team in early September as Chief Marketing
Officer, responsible for driving the company’s brand, digital and
experiential marketing efforts, and sales enablement. Previously, Rush
served as CEO of Recruiting.com, where she also led digital marketing,
channel partnerships and client experience. Rush began her career at
local job board, Jobing.com, where she held marketing and sales
leadership roles.
Fay Hennessy is appointed to VP of Talent, with leadership
responsibility for talent acquisition, talent development, and
performance improvement. Hennessy joins Paradox from her most recent
consulting role at EY, where she partnered with corporate executives to
solve business challenges, including organization alignment, performance
improvement, strategic planning, and people and process change
management.
Paradox, which launched in late 2016, was founded with the belief that
recruiters should spend their time with candidates, not software. After
decades of founding and growing recruitment software and media
companies, Matos noticed a striking trend. Walking into almost any
corporate office, talent acquisition teams are glued to their computers.
“Most recruiters tell us they spend 80% of their time doing
administrative work and 20% engaging with candidates. We’re on a mission
to flip that ratio through Assistive Intelligence,” said Matos. “That
message is resonating with talent acquisition leaders and teams who are
committed to finding the best talent for their organization. Olivia is
helping them transform their recruiting and that’s why our business is
experiencing triple digit growth.”
About Paradox
Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming
global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s
flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources
professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while
she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is
empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the
world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists over 150
talent-centric organizations such as Procter & Gamble, Compass Group,
Alorica, Staples, CVS Health, and Thomson Reuters. For more information
and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.
Contacts
Paradox
Morgan Brunner
(480) 216-1346