Eric Nelson to join as Chief Revenue Officer, Jessica Rush as Chief

Marketing Officer, and Fay Hennessy as VP of Talent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent

acquisition and candidate experience, announced the expansion of the

company’s leadership team with the appointment of three new senior

roles: Chief Revenue Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, and VP of Talent.

“I’ve said for many years that recruiting is a people game and that the

key to an organization’s success is hiring the right people. We’ve had

an incredible first two years at Paradox with market leading growth, but

we’re just getting started,” said Aaron Matos, Founder & CEO, Paradox.

“We are excited to expand our executive team with three proven leaders

who share our passion for talent acquisition and commitment to creating

a better experience for organizations and their talent.

Eric Nelson will serve as Chief Revenue Officer for Paradox, responsible

for the company’s global growth and expansion strategy. Nelson is an

industry veteran who most recently served as SVP of Sales for HireVue,

where he led the high growth North American sales organization for the

last six years. Prior to HireVue, Nelson spent nine years in leadership

and sales positions with cloud-based talent management solution, Taleo.

Jessica Rush joined the team in early September as Chief Marketing

Officer, responsible for driving the company’s brand, digital and

experiential marketing efforts, and sales enablement. Previously, Rush

served as CEO of Recruiting.com, where she also led digital marketing,

channel partnerships and client experience. Rush began her career at

local job board, Jobing.com, where she held marketing and sales

leadership roles.

Fay Hennessy is appointed to VP of Talent, with leadership

responsibility for talent acquisition, talent development, and

performance improvement. Hennessy joins Paradox from her most recent

consulting role at EY, where she partnered with corporate executives to

solve business challenges, including organization alignment, performance

improvement, strategic planning, and people and process change

management.

Paradox, which launched in late 2016, was founded with the belief that

recruiters should spend their time with candidates, not software. After

decades of founding and growing recruitment software and media

companies, Matos noticed a striking trend. Walking into almost any

corporate office, talent acquisition teams are glued to their computers.

“Most recruiters tell us they spend 80% of their time doing

administrative work and 20% engaging with candidates. We’re on a mission

to flip that ratio through Assistive Intelligence,” said Matos. “That

message is resonating with talent acquisition leaders and teams who are

committed to finding the best talent for their organization. Olivia is

helping them transform their recruiting and that’s why our business is

experiencing triple digit growth.”

About Paradox

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming

global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s

flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources

professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while

she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is

empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the

world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists over 150

talent-centric organizations such as Procter & Gamble, Compass Group,

Alorica, Staples, CVS Health, and Thomson Reuters. For more information

and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

Contacts

Paradox

Morgan Brunner

(480) 216-1346

morgan@paradox.ai

