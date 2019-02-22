SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent

acquisition and candidate experience, proudly received the 2019 Talent

Solution Impact Award at the annual Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech

LIVE! conference. The award recognizes the top solution in talent

acquisition that enables stronger recruitment performance in business

and drives industry market trends.

With a mission to be the most candidate-centric company in the world,

Paradox believes that talent acquisition and talent management

professionals should spend more time with talent, not software. Olivia,

the company’s flagship product, is the AI recruiting assistant obsessed

with improving and reinventing the candidate experience. Olivia allows

recruiters to focus on what they do best, human interaction – while she

focuses on experience, automation and intelligence.

Paradox’s assistive intelligence platform was selected among six

finalists who were evaluated on three areas of criteria, including level

of value to the recruiting function, ability to deliver on its promise,

and the degree of innovation and market-leading capabilities. Finalists

were evaluated by a panel of experienced industry thought leaders:



  • Elaine Orler, Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! Conference Chair
    and Founder/CEO of Talent Function


  • Tim Sackett, President, HRU Technical Resources and author of “The
    Talent Fix: A Leader’s Guide to Recruiting Great Talent”


  • Carmen Hudson, Principal Consultant at Recruiting Toolbox and
    Co-Founder of Talent42


  • Erin Spencer, Senior Research Analyst at Bersin, Deloitte Consulting
    LLP

“It’s an amazing group of finalists that we are proud to be among,”

stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder/CEO. “We’re incredibly honored to be

the first recipients of the Talent Solution Impact Award and to be

recognized by leading HR thought leaders for the innovation that we’re

bringing to the industry.”

In addition to driving innovation in the marketplace, the award

recognizes the value that Paradox brings to recruitment and the ability

to deliver on its promise. Olivia’s assistive intelligence abilities

have resulted in speeding up the hiring journey, reducing costs, and

allowing more time for recruiters to connect with talent. Companies that

employ Olivia in their recruitment and hiring process have shared the

following recruiting results:



  • Over 95% of applicants complete a screening conversation


  • 80% of candidates finish screening in less than 5 minutes


  • Interview acceptance rates as high as 100%


  • 60% decrease in cost per applicant


  • Over 90% positive candidate feedback


  • Screening of over 5,000 candidates, and scheduling over 3,000
    interviews - in a day

“To be client nominated for our contribution to their business success

is highly rewarding,” said Matos. “We’re grateful to work with

innovative organizations that believe in our mission and share our

commitment to transforming talent acquisition and candidate experience.

Together, we believe we can continue to drive important changes for the

future of recruitment.”

To learn more about Paradox and its award-winning AI recruiting

assistant, Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming

global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s

flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources

professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while

she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is

empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the

world, communicates daily in over 36 languages, and assists

talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Staples, CVS Health,

Alorica, and Public Storage. For more information and to meet Olivia,

visit www.paradox.ai.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Morgan Brunner

(480) 216-1346

morgan@paradox.ai

