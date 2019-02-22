SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent
acquisition and candidate experience, proudly received the 2019 Talent
Solution Impact Award at the annual Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech
LIVE! conference. The award recognizes the top solution in talent
acquisition that enables stronger recruitment performance in business
and drives industry market trends.
With a mission to be the most candidate-centric company in the world,
Paradox believes that talent acquisition and talent management
professionals should spend more time with talent, not software. Olivia,
the company’s flagship product, is the AI recruiting assistant obsessed
with improving and reinventing the candidate experience. Olivia allows
recruiters to focus on what they do best, human interaction – while she
focuses on experience, automation and intelligence.
Paradox’s assistive intelligence platform was selected among six
finalists who were evaluated on three areas of criteria, including level
of value to the recruiting function, ability to deliver on its promise,
and the degree of innovation and market-leading capabilities. Finalists
were evaluated by a panel of experienced industry thought leaders:
Elaine Orler, Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech LIVE! Conference Chair
and Founder/CEO of Talent Function
Tim Sackett, President, HRU Technical Resources and author of “The
Talent Fix: A Leader’s Guide to Recruiting Great Talent”
Carmen Hudson, Principal Consultant at Recruiting Toolbox and
Co-Founder of Talent42
Erin Spencer, Senior Research Analyst at Bersin, Deloitte Consulting
LLP
“It’s an amazing group of finalists that we are proud to be among,”
stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder/CEO. “We’re incredibly honored to be
the first recipients of the Talent Solution Impact Award and to be
recognized by leading HR thought leaders for the innovation that we’re
bringing to the industry.”
In addition to driving innovation in the marketplace, the award
recognizes the value that Paradox brings to recruitment and the ability
to deliver on its promise. Olivia’s assistive intelligence abilities
have resulted in speeding up the hiring journey, reducing costs, and
allowing more time for recruiters to connect with talent. Companies that
employ Olivia in their recruitment and hiring process have shared the
following recruiting results:
Over 95% of applicants complete a screening conversation
80% of candidates finish screening in less than 5 minutes
Interview acceptance rates as high as 100%
60% decrease in cost per applicant
Over 90% positive candidate feedback
Screening of over 5,000 candidates, and scheduling over 3,000
interviews - in a day
“To be client nominated for our contribution to their business success
is highly rewarding,” said Matos. “We’re grateful to work with
innovative organizations that believe in our mission and share our
commitment to transforming talent acquisition and candidate experience.
Together, we believe we can continue to drive important changes for the
future of recruitment.”
To learn more about Paradox and its award-winning AI recruiting
assistant, Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.
About Paradox, Inc.
Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming
global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s
flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources
professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while
she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is
empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the
world, communicates daily in over 36 languages, and assists
talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Staples, CVS Health,
Alorica, and Public Storage. For more information and to meet Olivia,
visit www.paradox.ai.
