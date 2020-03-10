Paradox Recognized as One of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers 2020

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Paradox has been recognized as part of Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 10, 2020 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.
Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top Startup employers. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.
Out of the thousands of qualified organizations in the United States, 500 companies earned this distinction, and Paradox is ecstatic to be recognized as one of Forbes’ 2020 list of America’s Best Startup Employers.
"I'm incredibly proud of the team and culture we're building at Paradox," said Aaron Matos, Paradox's founder and CEO. "We're united around a shared, values-driven vision and that's created a special environment where our team truly cares about each other and the clients we serve."
Paradox has helped talent and human resource professionals transform their hiring since 2016.
Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming global talent experience. The company’s flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists 400 talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Delta, Regis Corporation, Staples, and CVS Health. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.
