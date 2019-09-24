SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent acquisition and candidate experience, announced today that it was named a Top HR Product of 2019 by Human Resource Executive® for its innovative solution Olivia Hire for Restaurant and Retail (R&R). Olivia Hire for R&R is a unique, mobile-first, candidate-centric solution built for the specific recruiting needs of high-volume retail and restaurant locations.
Olivia Hire for R&R was selected for a forward-thinking approach to solving today’s most pressing HR challenges. The accolade recognizes the most innovative new solutions on the market that are helping business leaders meet the ever-evolving HR needs of their organizations.
“We are humbled to work with some of the most innovative restaurant and retail brands around and we saw what an incredible impact Olivia was making by taking on the administrative burden that often falls to local store and restaurant hiring managers,” explained Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder and CEO. “We built Olivia Hire for Restaurant & Retail as an AI hiring solution that understands and meets the unique needs of the industry and their candidates. Olivia Hire for R&R puts an AI recruiting assistant in every store.”
The staff of Human Resource Executive® select the Top HR Products each year after performing an extensive evaluation of the submissions. The review process also includes input from a panel of outside experts and analysts. This year’s experts included Gerry Crispin, founder of CareerXroads; Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst for Constellation Research; and Brian Sommer, president of TechVentive Inc.
Olivia Hire for R&R integrates with company career sites, applicant tracking systems, assessments, and other human capital management technology platforms to provide a seamless experience for candidates, managers and recruiters.
The award follows a banner year of recognition by industry experts and clients for Paradox’s innovations and business impact, including the following awards and recognition in 2019:
Talent Solution Impact Award - Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech
Gold Award for the Fastest-Growing Tech Company of the Year (up to 100 employees), Stevie Awards
Gold Award for the Human Capital Management Solution of the Year, Stevie Awards
Silver HCM Excellence Award for Best Unique or Innovative Talent Acquisition Program, Brandon Hall Group
Brand Partner of the Year, First Watch Restaurants
Paradox will be exhibiting its award-winning AI assistant Olivia at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas from October 1-3, 2019. Learn more about Paradox and meet Olivia at the Paradox booth #2015 at HR Tech or visit www.paradox.ai.
About Paradox, Inc.
Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the world, communicates daily in over 36 languages, and assists 200 talent-centric organizations including Compass Group, Staples, CVS Health, Public Storage and First Watch Restaurants. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.
