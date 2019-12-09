Awards continue a banner year of client successes, triple-digit growth, and innovative advancements that are helping Paradox fundamentally transform the talent experience.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent experience, announced today that it was recognized with two Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology awards.
Paradox’s team won silver in the Best Advancement in Talent Acquisition Technology for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, the highest level awarded to any vendor this year, and silver in the crowded Best Advancement in TA Technology category.
“We always say that we measure our success by our clients’ success — and we mean it,” said Aaron Matos, Paradox’s founder and CEO. “Their wins are our wins and we truly do this for the love of creating better talent experiences, not awards or the bottom line. But it’s always nice to be recognized for the work we’re doing to help our clients create better experiences for the people they care about most.”
Brandon Hall Group is a research and analyst firm with more than 10,000 clients and 25 years experience delivering research-based solutions. The Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The program attracts entrants from leading companies around the world, as well as mid-market and smaller firms.
Paradox’s award wins follow a banner year of recognition by industry experts and clients for Paradox’s innovations and business impact, including the following awards and recognition in 2019:
Top HR Product of 2019 by Human Resource Executive®
Talent Solution Impact Award, Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech
Gold Award for the Fastest-Growing Tech Company of the Year (up to 100 employees), Stevie Awards
Gold Award for the Human Capital Management Solution of the Year, Stevie Awards
Silver HCM Excellence Award for Best Unique or Innovative Talent Acquisition Program, Brandon Hall Group
First Watch Restaurants Brand Partner of the Year
Founded in late 2016, Paradox was built with the belief that recruiters and hiring managers should spend their time with talent, not software. Today, the company serves hundreds of clients globally, including some of the largest brands in the world.
“Most recruiters tell us they spend 80% of their time doing administrative work and 20% engaging with candidates. We’re on a mission to flip that ratio through Assistive Intelligence,” said Matos. “That message is resonating with talent acquisition leaders and teams who are committed to finding the best talent for their organization, and we can’t wait to continue that mission in 2020.”
