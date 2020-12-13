Paradox Takes Home Gold and Silver in Brandon Hall Group’s 2020 Excellence in Technology Awards

Awards include the Best Advance in AI for Business Impact and continue a banner year of client success, triple-digit growth, and innovative advancements that are helping Paradox fundamentally transform the talent experience.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent experience, announced today that it was recognized with two Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology awards, including the Gold award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact — a new award introduced for 2020 in the Future of Work category. Paradox also won Silver in Best Advancement in Talent Acquisition Technology for the second consecutive year.
“With the help of our clients, Paradox has been fortunate to create new opportunities and accelerate innovative solutions to allow these organizations to stay agile during some of the most challenging times most of us have ever experienced,” said Aaron Matos, Paradox’s founder and CEO. “It’s always been our mission to make best-in-class products that solve real problems for our clients, and we’re grateful to have been able to deliver on those promises and help them adapt to 2020’s many obstacles.”
Brandon Hall Group is a globally renowned research and analyst firm with more than 10,000 clients and 25 years experience delivering research-based solutions. The Excellence Awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. The program attracts entrants from leading companies around the world, as well as mid-market and smaller firms.
“Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations’ success, especially in these disruptive times,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer and awards program head Rachel Cooke. “Their solutions resulted in substantial benefit to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology.”
Paradox’s award wins follow a banner year of recognition by industry experts and clients for Paradox’s innovations and business impact, including the following awards and recognition in 2020:
HR Tech Award - Talent Acquisition Best or Innovative Emerging Tech Solution 2020
2020 AI Breakthrough Award - Best Overall Bot Solution
Forbes Top 500 Startup Employers of 2020
Phoenix Chamber of Commerce IMPACT Award for Exceptional Innovator, 2020
2020 Arizona Business Innovation Award
2020 Gold Stevie Winner for Human Capital Management Solution
2020 Silver Stevie Winner for Achievement in Product Innovation
“We look forward to the important work we have yet to achieve in the year ahead, alongside the industry’s best leaders who are championing TA technology innovation,” said Matos. “We’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible for our clients and their candidates, and we can’t wait to continue to build the future together.”
About Paradox
Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that if companies get the people thing right, they can build teams that change the world. In a few short years, the Scottsdale-based startup has grown into the clear leader in Conversational AI, supporting some of the world’s largest employers, including Unilever, McDonald’s, CVS Health, PepsiCo, and Aramark.
Olivia, the company’s conversational AI assistant, is helping TA teams automate tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more, so recruiters can spend more time with people, not software. Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive’s Best HR Product of 2019 and the 2020 Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. It was also recently named one of Forbes’ Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai.
Contacts
Josh Zywien
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.