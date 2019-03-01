SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent

acquisition and talent experience, announced an aggressive business

expansion plan for 2019 and beyond.

Today, Paradox announced the continued expansion of the team with plans

to double staffing again in 2019. The company’s hiring will focus

primarily on product, sales and client success teams, including growing

the company’s US footprint through opening the first two regional

offices in Dallas and Chicago.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth and client adoption these last two years,”

stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder/CEO. “In 2018, we tripled our

revenue, doubled our team, and tripled the number of clients that we

serve. Our product portfolio has greatly broadened as we’ve partnered

with our clients to better support their candidates throughout the

hiring process and their career. We have a big vision for how we can

transform recruitment and the talent experience with assistive

intelligence. We’re still early on that journey.”

The Paradox team also announced completion of their Series A funding

totaling $13.34 million. Investors have not been disclosed, the company

has been funded previously by its founder.

“We focus on putting our clients first on our mission to be the most

candidate-centric company in the world,” said Matos. “We’re backed by an

experienced team of investors through private family funds and my

personal investments. I’ve never liked to talk about funding, and our

team knows that results happen outside the company. We have the capital

to continue to grow, innovate, and serve our clients, who entrust us to

help them transform their talent experience. Our growth rates and

amazing clients are a testament to that.”

Last month, Paradox was awarded the Talent Solution Impact Award by

Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech for the company’s accomplishments in

enabling stronger recruitment performance in business and driving

industry market trends. Paradox was also recently accepted into the

exclusive SAP.io Foundry program from a competitive process that

selected seven businesses out of an applicant pool of over 100 startups.

These accolades follow the announcement of additions to the company’s

executive team late last year, who were hired to support the aggressive

growth of the business and future expansion plans.

To learn more about Paradox and its award-winning AI recruiting

assistant, Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming

global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s

flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources

professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while

she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is

empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the

world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists over 150

talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples,

and CVS Health. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Jessica Rush

(602) 910-8700

jessica@paradox.ai

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles