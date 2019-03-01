SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent
acquisition and talent experience, announced an aggressive business
expansion plan for 2019 and beyond.
Today, Paradox announced the continued expansion of the team with plans
to double staffing again in 2019. The company’s hiring will focus
primarily on product, sales and client success teams, including growing
the company’s US footprint through opening the first two regional
offices in Dallas and Chicago.
“We’ve seen tremendous growth and client adoption these last two years,”
stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder/CEO. “In 2018, we tripled our
revenue, doubled our team, and tripled the number of clients that we
serve. Our product portfolio has greatly broadened as we’ve partnered
with our clients to better support their candidates throughout the
hiring process and their career. We have a big vision for how we can
transform recruitment and the talent experience with assistive
intelligence. We’re still early on that journey.”
The Paradox team also announced completion of their Series A funding
totaling $13.34 million. Investors have not been disclosed, the company
has been funded previously by its founder.
“We focus on putting our clients first on our mission to be the most
candidate-centric company in the world,” said Matos. “We’re backed by an
experienced team of investors through private family funds and my
personal investments. I’ve never liked to talk about funding, and our
team knows that results happen outside the company. We have the capital
to continue to grow, innovate, and serve our clients, who entrust us to
help them transform their talent experience. Our growth rates and
amazing clients are a testament to that.”
Last month, Paradox was awarded the Talent Solution Impact Award by
Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech for the company’s accomplishments in
enabling stronger recruitment performance in business and driving
industry market trends. Paradox was also recently accepted into the
exclusive SAP.io Foundry program from a competitive process that
selected seven businesses out of an applicant pool of over 100 startups.
These accolades follow the announcement of additions to the company’s
executive team late last year, who were hired to support the aggressive
growth of the business and future expansion plans.
To learn more about Paradox and its award-winning AI recruiting
assistant, Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.
About Paradox, Inc.
Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming
global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s
flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources
professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while
she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is
empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the
world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists over 150
talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples,
and CVS Health. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.
