Olivia Hire for Retail & Restaurant is a unique, mobile-first,
candidate-centric solution built for the specific recruiting needs of
high-volume retail and restaurant locations.
“The needs of retail and restaurant hiring managers are unique in many
ways,” stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder & CEO. “Often stores and
local restaurants don’t have full time recruiter support. We’ve
reimagined the candidate and manager experience with an automated mobile
SMS solution that is focused on roles, not job requisitions. We believe
Olivia is the scalable answer to how these companies can employ a
recruiter in every store or restaurant.”
Olivia Hire for Retail & Restaurant
Today, many high-volume recruiting organizations in the retail and
restaurant industries open new job requisitions anytime a restaurant or
store becomes understaffed. Local managers are forced to use traditional
systems that were built for centralized organizations, not the needs of
local stores. Restaurants offer online orders with a few clicks on a
mobile device and retail stores offer curbside pickup; raising your hand
to work at a restaurant should be as simple, easy, and fast.
Olivia Hire for Retail & Restaurant offers these employers the
opportunity to manage the hiring process with help from assistive
intelligence:
Role-based hiring model for consistent roles and shifts
Allows candidates to apply quickly and easily via SMS and web
conversational apply while on location
Olivia screens and green-lights candidates, speeding up the hiring
process through automation and intelligence
Manages the hiring process, including back and forth candidate
interactions so managers can spend more time with talent
“Retail and restaurant hiring is local small business hiring built to
scale,” says Matos. “We believe that large size doesn’t mean complex.
Most software systems today were built for complex hiring processes with
recruiter involvement, and in restaurant and retail hiring, the need is
for simplicity and speed. Olivia makes the process easy for these
candidates and hiring managers by delivering an easy to use platform
built for mobile with the help of a 24/7 assistant for every location.”
About Paradox, Inc.
Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming
global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s
flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources
professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while
she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is
empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the
world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists nearly 200
talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples,
and CVS Health. For more information and to meet the award-winning AI
recruiting assistant, Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.
