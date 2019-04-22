SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent

acquisition and talent experience, announces the launch of a new

product, Olivia Hire for Retail & Restaurant.

Olivia Hire for Retail & Restaurant is a unique, mobile-first,

candidate-centric solution built for the specific recruiting needs of

high-volume retail and restaurant locations.

“The needs of retail and restaurant hiring managers are unique in many

ways,” stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder & CEO. “Often stores and

local restaurants don’t have full time recruiter support. We’ve

reimagined the candidate and manager experience with an automated mobile

SMS solution that is focused on roles, not job requisitions. We believe

Olivia is the scalable answer to how these companies can employ a

recruiter in every store or restaurant.”

Olivia Hire for Retail & Restaurant

Today, many high-volume recruiting organizations in the retail and

restaurant industries open new job requisitions anytime a restaurant or

store becomes understaffed. Local managers are forced to use traditional

systems that were built for centralized organizations, not the needs of

local stores. Restaurants offer online orders with a few clicks on a

mobile device and retail stores offer curbside pickup; raising your hand

to work at a restaurant should be as simple, easy, and fast.

Olivia Hire for Retail & Restaurant offers these employers the

opportunity to manage the hiring process with help from assistive

intelligence:



  • Role-based hiring model for consistent roles and shifts


  • Allows candidates to apply quickly and easily via SMS and web
    conversational apply while on location


  • Olivia screens and green-lights candidates, speeding up the hiring
    process through automation and intelligence


  • Manages the hiring process, including back and forth candidate
    interactions so managers can spend more time with talent

“Retail and restaurant hiring is local small business hiring built to

scale,” says Matos. “We believe that large size doesn’t mean complex.

Most software systems today were built for complex hiring processes with

recruiter involvement, and in restaurant and retail hiring, the need is

for simplicity and speed. Olivia makes the process easy for these

candidates and hiring managers by delivering an easy to use platform

built for mobile with the help of a 24/7 assistant for every location.”

To learn more about Paradox and Olivia Hire for Retail & Restaurant,

visit www.paradox.ai/hire-retail-and-restaurant.

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming

global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s

flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources

professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while

she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is

empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the

world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists nearly 200

talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples,

and CVS Health. For more information and to meet the award-winning AI

recruiting assistant, Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Morgan Brunner

480.216.1346

morgan@paradox.ai

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles