SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent

acquisition and talent experience, earned a Gold Stevie® Award

for the Human Capital Management Solution of the Year.

Paradox was recognized for delivering the best solution that automates

any aspect of human resources management and talent acquisition,

including HRIS, benefits administration, recruiting, payroll, and

performance appraisal. A competitive nomination process annually, this

year’s Stevie Awards received more than 3,800 submissions from

organizations of all sizes.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging

process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“We’re honored to be recognized for the impact that our AI assistant,

Olivia, is making in talent acquisition and human resources,” stated

Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder & CEO. “We launched Olivia to deliver

better efficiency and experience in the recruiting process for talent

professionals and their candidates. The impact that our clients are

seeing on their recruiting results and their ability to reinvest their

time is incredibly rewarding.”

Paradox focuses on automating the administrative burden from talent

professionals so they are empowered to spend their time on high-value,

skilled work. Olivia delivers meaningful recruiting results through a

robust assistive intelligence platform:



  • A broad suite of products to assist candidates and employees through
    the hiring, onboarding and career lifecycle, including: Candidate
    Capture & Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Candidate Care
    (candidate assistance & support), Employee Referral Program, Employee
    Care (employee assistance & support), Candidate Communications, and
    more


  • Real-time communication via the web, mobile, SMS, and social platforms
    including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and WeChat


  • Proven at scale, Olivia supports nearly 200 organizations in 60+
    countries, across 6 continents


  • Olivia speaks 36+ languages daily and can support over 100 languages


  • Industry-leading privacy and security, including GDPR, ISO 27001 and
    SOC 2 Type II compliance


  • Seamless integration with industry platforms, such as applicant
    tracking systems, and proven ability to deliver more advanced
    multi-platform customizations

Client results are the primary driver behind the rapid growth that

Paradox experienced in 2018 and continues to see in 2019. In addition to

receiving the Gold Stevie Award for the 2019 Human Capital Management

Solution and the Talent Solution Impact Award by Recruiting Trends,

Paradox was also named the gold winner of the Fastest-Growing Tech

Company of the Year (up to 100 employees) in The 17th Annual American

Business Awards®.

“The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were

outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and

high level of achievement across the American economic landscape,” said

Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

As one Stevie Award judge commented, “Recruitment has a new intelligent

assistant—Olivia from Paradox.”

To learn more about Paradox and its award-winning AI recruiting

assistant, Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming

global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s

flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources

professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while

she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is

empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the

world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists nearly 200

talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples,

and CVS Health. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie

Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The

International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business,

the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales &

Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000

entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring

organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the

Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

