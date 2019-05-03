SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AI?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#AIlt;/agt;--Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent
acquisition and talent experience, earned a Gold Stevie® Award
for the Human Capital Management Solution of the Year.
Paradox was recognized for delivering the best solution that automates
any aspect of human resources management and talent acquisition,
including HRIS, benefits administration, recruiting, payroll, and
performance appraisal. A competitive nomination process annually, this
year’s Stevie Awards received more than 3,800 submissions from
organizations of all sizes.
More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging
process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
“We’re honored to be recognized for the impact that our AI assistant,
Olivia, is making in talent acquisition and human resources,” stated
Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder & CEO. “We launched Olivia to deliver
better efficiency and experience in the recruiting process for talent
professionals and their candidates. The impact that our clients are
seeing on their recruiting results and their ability to reinvest their
time is incredibly rewarding.”
Paradox focuses on automating the administrative burden from talent
professionals so they are empowered to spend their time on high-value,
skilled work. Olivia delivers meaningful recruiting results through a
robust assistive intelligence platform:
A broad suite of products to assist candidates and employees through
the hiring, onboarding and career lifecycle, including: Candidate
Capture & Screening, Automated Interview Scheduling, Candidate Care
(candidate assistance & support), Employee Referral Program, Employee
Care (employee assistance & support), Candidate Communications, and
more
Real-time communication via the web, mobile, SMS, and social platforms
including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and WeChat
Proven at scale, Olivia supports nearly 200 organizations in 60+
countries, across 6 continents
Olivia speaks 36+ languages daily and can support over 100 languages
Industry-leading privacy and security, including GDPR, ISO 27001 and
SOC 2 Type II compliance
Seamless integration with industry platforms, such as applicant
tracking systems, and proven ability to deliver more advanced
multi-platform customizations
Client results are the primary driver behind the rapid growth that
Paradox experienced in 2018 and continues to see in 2019. In addition to
receiving the Gold Stevie Award for the 2019 Human Capital Management
Solution and the Talent Solution Impact Award by Recruiting Trends,
Paradox was also named the gold winner of the Fastest-Growing Tech
Company of the Year (up to 100 employees) in The 17th Annual American
Business Awards®.
“The nominations submitted to The 2019 American Business Awards were
outstanding. They illustrate the continued vibrancy of innovation and
high level of achievement across the American economic landscape,” said
Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.
As one Stevie Award judge commented, “Recruitment has a new intelligent
assistant—Olivia from Paradox.”
To learn more about Paradox and its award-winning AI recruiting
assistant, Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.
About Paradox, Inc.
Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming
global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s
flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources
professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while
she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is
empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the
world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists nearly 200
talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples,
and CVS Health. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The
International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business,
the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales &
Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000
entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring
organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the
Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Morgan Brunner
(480) 216-1346