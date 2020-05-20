Paradox Wins Second Consecutive Gold Stevie® Award for Human Capital Management Solution

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Paradox, the conversational AI platform helping HR and talent teams automate administrative tasks and deliver real-time candidate and employee communications, was named the second consecutive winner of The American Business Awards’ Gold Stevie® Award for Human Capital Management Solution of the Year. Paradox was also recognized as a Silver honoree for Achievement in Product Innovation, a new category in 2020 that includes companies across every industry.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
“We’re honored to be recognized for our achievements in innovation and we have our incredible clients and passionate team to thank for driving transformation across the talent industry,” said Paradox Founder and CEO Aaron Matos. “It’s been a challenging few months for our community, but I’ve been inspired by the work our clients are doing and the role we’re fortunate to play in helping them embrace the future of work.”
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. The judging panels in Paradox’s two categories included professionals from PayPal, Ernst & Young, Veritas Technologies, Dell Technologies, Cisco Systems, and more.
One of the judges noted that: “Olivia can be a great product in the current job environment, where there are a lot more candidates for a job, and virtual job events can be a big help when you have to keep social distancing. It can reduce the stress and workload of the recruiter.” Another judge called out the potential for Paradox’s conversational AI solution to “save a company a lot of time and money,” while another highlighted Olivia’s ability to “streamline an arduous process.”
“Despite the toughest business conditions in memory, American organizations continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation, creativity, and bottom-line results,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations are full of inspiring stories of persistence, ingenuity, resourcefulness, and compassion. We celebrate all of their stories and look forward to showcasing them during our virtual awards ceremony on August 5.”
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2020 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Paradox
Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that recruiters, hiring managers, and talent leaders should spend their time with people, not software. Olivia, the company’s AI assistant, automates administrative work — like screening, scheduling, onboarding, employee communications, and more — to drive efficiency that gives teams hours back in their week, and enables everyone to do better work, faster.
Since its founding, Paradox has earned the trust of more than 200 clients globally, including some of the biggest brands in the world — McDonald’s, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Intel, CVS Health, Wendy’s, Aramark, and more. The company has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive’s Best HR Product of 2019, and was recently named one of Forbes’ Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.paradox.ai.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
