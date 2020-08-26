 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paragon Mortgage Corporation Arranges $16,340,000 to Refinance Skilled Nursing Facility Located in North Hollywood, CA

Paragon Mortgage Corporation Arranges $16,340,000 to Refinance Skilled Nursing Facility Located in North Hollywood, CA

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jim Swanson, President of Paragon Mortgage announced the closing on August 20th of $16,340,000 in financing for All Saints Healthcare, a 128-bed Skilled Nursing facility located in North Hollywood, California.

The permanent financing for All Saints Healthcare by Paragon Mortgage utilized the HUD LEAN 232/223(a)(7) refinance program, which resulted in a 35-year fully amortized mortgage and a reduction in monthly debt service.

“The refinancing of All Saints Healthcare is at an ideal time for a vital community health provider to recapitalize their debt at a much lower interest rate, while providing capital repair funding and improvements,” stated Kim Taynton, Paragon’s Senior Underwriter.

Property Details / Information

All Saints Healthcare is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of pediatric and adult patients requiring 24-hour nursing and Respiratory Therapists care for complex medical conditions. With 128-licensed skilled nursing beds, All Saints Healthcare offers skilled nursing for those needing 24/7 support and care with a variety of therapies and care services utilizing skilled nurses, therapists and licensed care professionals.

About Paragon

Paragon Mortgage Corporation is an FHA, HUD MAP and LEAN approved mortgage lender solely focused on HUD-insured financing for over 33 years. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Paragon Mortgage is known for its highly experienced staff representing decades of originating, underwriting and processing of HUD/FHA loans. This experience combined with Paragon’s long-standing reputation within the industry and relationships within the development and healthcare community has resulted in the closing of over $3B in FHA insured loans. Paragon Mortgage specializes in FHA Insurance loans for a variety of project types – Multi-Family Refinancing, Acquisition, New Construction, Substantial Rehabilitation in addition to Senior Housing and Healthcare.

For more information, visit: www.paragon-mortgage.com.

Contacts

Lilla Abegg-Swanson

Vice President

lswanson@paragon-mortgage.com

(602) 347-6726

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community
Business News

Pascua Yaqui tribe to build first master-planned community

  • Updated

In the first phase of the master-planned community, 50 single family homes will be built on 40 vacant acres on the southern end of the reservation, west of Camino de Oeste and Hermans Road. The second and third phase of Yaqui Square will possibly include high-rise construction with retail, office and residential space. 

+12
Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus
National News

Crowd shatters glass to get to Idaho House session on virus

  • Updated

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Angry, maskless spectators forced themselves into the Idaho House special session on the coronavirus pandemic Monday, shattering a glass door, rushing into the gallery that had limited seating because of the virus and forcing lawmakers to ask for calm in a crowd that included a man carrying an assault-style weapon.

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know as retirement approaches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News