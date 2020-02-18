The Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s west-side reservation will soon have three care homes for members who need them. Tribal leaders broke ground Tuesday on men’s and women’s Path Homes, as well as an assisted-living home. Each of the homes will have 10 beds. The two Path Homes will offer residential treatment services. The assisted-living home will be for people who need residential services around the clock but are not yet ready for a nursing home. The programs will be administered by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Health Services Division. Construction on the project, near Los Reales Road and Camino de Oeste, is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
Pascua Yaqui Tribe building care homes for its members
