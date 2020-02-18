Pascua Yaqui Tribe building care homes for its members

Pascua Yaqui Tribe building care homes for its members

Tribal members turn over dirt during a groundbreaking for Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s future assisted living home for tribal elders and residential treatment path homes for men and women, on Feb. 18, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s west-side reservation will soon have three care homes for members who need them. Tribal leaders broke ground Tuesday on men’s and women’s Path Homes, as well as an assisted-living home. Each of the homes will have 10 beds. The two Path Homes will offer residential treatment services. The assisted-living home will be for people who need residential services around the clock but are not yet ready for a nursing home. The programs will be administered by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Health Services Division. Construction on the project, near Los Reales Road and Camino de Oeste, is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s new campus with men’s and women’s Path Homes for residential treatment and an assisted living home for tribal elders.

Pascua Yaqui Tribe Chairman Robert Valencia speaks during a groundbreaking for tribe’s future assisted living home for tribal elders and residential treatment path homes for men and women, on Feb. 18, 2020.

Pascua Yaqui Tribe’s new campus with men’s and women’s Path Homes for residential treatment and an assisted living home for tribal elders.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News