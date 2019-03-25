SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From travel writers to safari goers, field workers to military

contractors, rock bands to missionaries, and countless other

adventurers, Passport Health has been ensuring those traveling abroad

have a healthy trip for 25 years. Started in 1994 by nurse and Founder

Fran Lessans, Scottsdale-based Passport Health has grown to be the

leader in travel medicine, dominating the market with 280 clinics across

North America.

“It was when I was working at a university health center I noticed more

and more of my students were traveling abroad, but pre-travel medical

services were not readily available and were incomplete and fragmented,

at best,” reflects Lessans. “Many students fell ill, often seriously,

during an international trip, despite having received some immunizations

prior to departure. A comprehensive approach was necessary to keep

travelers happy and healthy, so I worked on my plan to implement our

holistic solution.”

The first clinic, located in Baltimore, Maryland, was designed to be a

one-stop-shop for travelers headed to any destination. It quickly became

clear expansion across the U.S. was the next step. In 1997, Passport

Health began offering franchises. By 2000, there were 34 clinics across

15 states, with continued growth.

“To us, it’s about saving lives,” said Paul Fishburn, chief operating

officer for Passport Health. “Many people don’t know what they need to

do to protect their health when traveling abroad. We’ve continued to

expand and grow over the last two decades to ensure travelers have

access to both the education and vaccinations they need to travel well.”

In 2013, Passport Health started expanding internationally, opening

clinics in Toronto, Canada. This was soon followed by clinics in Mexico

City, Mexico, and other regions within both countries.

Today, with 280 locations and market dominance across North America,

Passport Health has begun its global expansion strategy, opening clinics

in the UK within the coming months.

“We’re happy to be able to help so many travelers across North America

as they prepare to travel abroad,” said Mr. Fishburn. “Our mission is to

keep people healthy at home and abroad. We’ve done it for 25 years, and

plan to do it for at least 25 more.”

About Passport Health:

Passport

Health is the largest and leading provider of travel medicine and

vaccination services in North America. With 280 clinic locations, 25

years of experience, a commitment to first class medical care, and

rigorously trained medical staff, Passport Health sets the immunization

industry standard. Passport Health’s core services have grown from

travel medicine to include passport and visa services, onsite flu

clinics, specialty physical exams, routine immunizations and vaccination

record management for the public and private sector.

Contacts

Passport Health

Melissa Marchwick

Chief Marketing Officer

310-684-2681

mmarchwick@tnch.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles