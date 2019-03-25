SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From travel writers to safari goers, field workers to military
contractors, rock bands to missionaries, and countless other
adventurers, Passport Health has been ensuring those traveling abroad
have a healthy trip for 25 years. Started in 1994 by nurse and Founder
Fran Lessans, Scottsdale-based Passport Health has grown to be the
leader in travel medicine, dominating the market with 280 clinics across
North America.
“It was when I was working at a university health center I noticed more
and more of my students were traveling abroad, but pre-travel medical
services were not readily available and were incomplete and fragmented,
at best,” reflects Lessans. “Many students fell ill, often seriously,
during an international trip, despite having received some immunizations
prior to departure. A comprehensive approach was necessary to keep
travelers happy and healthy, so I worked on my plan to implement our
holistic solution.”
The first clinic, located in Baltimore, Maryland, was designed to be a
one-stop-shop for travelers headed to any destination. It quickly became
clear expansion across the U.S. was the next step. In 1997, Passport
Health began offering franchises. By 2000, there were 34 clinics across
15 states, with continued growth.
“To us, it’s about saving lives,” said Paul Fishburn, chief operating
officer for Passport Health. “Many people don’t know what they need to
do to protect their health when traveling abroad. We’ve continued to
expand and grow over the last two decades to ensure travelers have
access to both the education and vaccinations they need to travel well.”
In 2013, Passport Health started expanding internationally, opening
clinics in Toronto, Canada. This was soon followed by clinics in Mexico
City, Mexico, and other regions within both countries.
Today, with 280 locations and market dominance across North America,
Passport Health has begun its global expansion strategy, opening clinics
in the UK within the coming months.
“We’re happy to be able to help so many travelers across North America
as they prepare to travel abroad,” said Mr. Fishburn. “Our mission is to
keep people healthy at home and abroad. We’ve done it for 25 years, and
plan to do it for at least 25 more.”
