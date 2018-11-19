SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Passport Health, the largest provider of travel medicine across North

America, announced today an over 200 percent growth in corporate

footprint over the past five years. Nearly 80 corporate locations have

opened since the start of David Tedesco’s time with the organization.

“When I came on board in 2010, there were very few corporate clinic

locations,” said Mr. Tedesco. “Since then, we’ve worked hard on growing

the business. We’ve brought people on board to help with marketing,

patient care, every part of the consumer and corporate experience. It

has led us to where we are today.”

Started over 20 years ago in Baltimore, MD by Fran Lessans, Passport

Health became a franchise organization spanning most the of the United

States. When he became chairman, Mr. Tedesco made expansion a top

priority.

“The United States is only one part of the world, and data shows

Americans don’t travel quite as much as people in other countries. We

saw Canada and Mexico as big opportunities for us where we could

recreate the amazing work we’ve done stateside.”

Passport Health’s corporate group has over 30 clinics outside the United

States providing travel health, corporate wellness and other key

services to their communities.

“For me, travel health is key. But, growing the business has always been

about more than that. We educate, we vaccinate, we help protect people,

communities, businesses,” said Mr. Tedesco. “We’ve built the corporate

side of the company to do these things more efficiently and effectively.

Whether you’re a traveler or a business, Passport Health is built to

help you.”

Employees see Mr. Tedesco as an integral part of Passport Health’s

growth and positive changes during his tenure.

“We’ve taken a very data-driven approach that doesn’t forget that we’re

serving people,” said Paul Fishburn, chief operating officer for

Passport Health. “I think that’s one thing David has really shown us.

That we can tailor what we do to our clients through numbers, but

without them just becoming raw data.”

Mr. Tedesco and Passport Health hope to see continued growth into the

future with potential expansion into new areas and services.

About David Tedesco:

David Tedesco is the founder, Managing Partner and Chief Executive

Officer of True North Companies, an international organization focused

on building, acquiring and growing breakthrough brands. True North has

companies across multiple industries including healthcare, real estate,

entertainment, consumer durables and aerospace, with a particular

specialty in building franchise organizations, including Passport

Health. He has overall responsibility for the firm’s strategic direction

and is focused on deal origination, underwriting, deal execution, and

portfolio management.

About Passport Health:

Passport

Health is the largest and leading provider of travel medicine and

vaccination services in the North America. With over 250 clinic

locations, more than 20 years of experience, a commitment to first class

medical care, and rigorously trained medical staff, Passport Health sets

the immunization industry standard. Passport Health’s core services have

grown from travel medicine to include passport and visa services, onsite

flu clinics, specialty physical exams, routine immunizations, and

vaccination record management for the public and private sector.

Contacts

Passport Health

Melissa Marchwick

Chief Marketing Officer

310-684-2681

mmarchwick@tnch.com

