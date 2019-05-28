Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa Top The List for North American
International Travelers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Passport Health released its annual report on the top 10 summer travel
destinations for North American Travelers. This report is based on data
collected from over 200,000 international travelers for 2017 and 2018
summer seasons.
Top Summer Travel Destinations
Kenya
Tanzania
South Africa
Brazil
Peru
India
Thailand
Uganda
Ghana
China
*(Based on sample size of 200,000+ travelers)
“The top travel destinations tend to be consistently at the top of the
list for many adventure-seeking travelers,” said Paul Fishburn, Chief
Operating Officer at Passport Health. “We find that Africa, Asia and
South America continue to be popular places each year, and we’re here to
protect travelers from a number of infectious diseases found in the
regions.”
Passport Health, the largest provider of travel medicine and vaccination
services in North America, along with the CDC, WHO and other health
organizations highly recommend vaccinations to all of the top travel
destinations. Some recent outbreaks of previously common infections like
measles and mumps have been linked to unvaccinated travelers returning
from popular destinations across the globe.
In addition, travelers need to be aware of regional diseases such as
yellow fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease present in Africa and South
America and Japanese encephalitis, a mosquito-borne infection found in
Asia. Even more developed countries like Israel or Russia may have
special vaccine recommendations for infections like measles, hepatitis A
or typhoid. In Brazil (ranked #4 for top 2019 travel destinations),
travelers are required to provide proof of immunization to enter the
country.
“It’s important to us as healthcare professionals that travelers stay
safe at home and abroad,” stated David Tedesco, Passport Health
Chairman. “We want to make sure communities are healthy and disease
free. Whether it’s personalized advice, vaccinations or medications, our
primary goal is to keep individuals, families and communities as healthy
and secure as possible.”
About Passport Health:
Health is the largest and leading provider of travel medicine and
vaccination services in North America. With over 280 clinic locations,
more than 25 years of experience, a commitment to first class medical
care, and rigorously trained medical staff, Passport Health sets the
immunization industry standard. Passport Health’s core services have
grown from travel medicine to include passport and visa services, onsite
flu clinics, specialty physical exams, routine immunizations, and
vaccination record management for the public and private sector.
