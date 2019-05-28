Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa Top The List for North American

International Travelers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Passport Health released its annual report on the top 10 summer travel

destinations for North American Travelers. This report is based on data

collected from over 200,000 international travelers for 2017 and 2018

summer seasons.

Top Summer Travel Destinations



  1. Kenya


  2. Tanzania


  3. South Africa


  4. Brazil


  5. Peru


  6. India


  7. Thailand


  8. Uganda


  9. Ghana


  10. China

*(Based on sample size of 200,000+ travelers)

“The top travel destinations tend to be consistently at the top of the

list for many adventure-seeking travelers,” said Paul Fishburn, Chief

Operating Officer at Passport Health. “We find that Africa, Asia and

South America continue to be popular places each year, and we’re here to

protect travelers from a number of infectious diseases found in the

regions.”

Passport Health, the largest provider of travel medicine and vaccination

services in North America, along with the CDC, WHO and other health

organizations highly recommend vaccinations to all of the top travel

destinations. Some recent outbreaks of previously common infections like

measles and mumps have been linked to unvaccinated travelers returning

from popular destinations across the globe.

In addition, travelers need to be aware of regional diseases such as

yellow fever, a mosquito-borne viral disease present in Africa and South

America and Japanese encephalitis, a mosquito-borne infection found in

Asia. Even more developed countries like Israel or Russia may have

special vaccine recommendations for infections like measles, hepatitis A

or typhoid. In Brazil (ranked #4 for top 2019 travel destinations),

travelers are required to provide proof of immunization to enter the

country.

“It’s important to us as healthcare professionals that travelers stay

safe at home and abroad,” stated David Tedesco, Passport Health

Chairman. “We want to make sure communities are healthy and disease

free. Whether it’s personalized advice, vaccinations or medications, our

primary goal is to keep individuals, families and communities as healthy

and secure as possible.”

About Passport Health:

Passport

Health is the largest and leading provider of travel medicine and

vaccination services in North America. With over 280 clinic locations,

more than 25 years of experience, a commitment to first class medical

care, and rigorously trained medical staff, Passport Health sets the

immunization industry standard. Passport Health’s core services have

grown from travel medicine to include passport and visa services, onsite

flu clinics, specialty physical exams, routine immunizations, and

vaccination record management for the public and private sector.

