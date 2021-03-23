Pathfinder Partners Completes $23 Million Sale of Avalon Apartments

“The Avalon investment exemplifies the sound nature of our strategy to provide accredited investors with institutional quality investment opportunities and secure income, while producing an attractive total return,” said Mitch Siegler, Co-founder and Managing Director of Pathfinder Partners. “Avalon’s returns exceeded initial expectations and occurred in just three years compared with our planned five-year holding period. Our success creating value illustrates the importance for investors of having an exposure to real estate. We continue to identify opportunities to invest in and increase the value of multifamily properties by renovating, upgrading and improving management, while maintaining affordable rents.”

Avalon was only 76% leased in a submarket with a 95% average occupancy when Pathfinder acquired the property, presenting an immediate opportunity to substantially increase cash flow. Within four months of the acquisition, Pathfinder stabilized operations, bringing Avalon’s occupancy above 90%.