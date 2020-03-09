Patient Lookup FHIR App Joins Epic App Orchard

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patient Lookup, a Data Point of Care solution, joins Epic App Orchard to deliver a 360° view of a patient’s health history using claims data, social determinants of health (SDOH) questionnaire responses, admit, discharge, transfer (ADT) encounters and remote device recordings to the point of care – where it matters most using SMART on FHIR technology.
Patient Lookup is a unique solution that brings actionable data to the point of care for value-based care programs, such as ACOs. 72% of ACOs using the Patient Lookup technology platform achieve savings.
Our value-based care clients need to access Patient Lookup in the EHR - at the point of care - to achieve success and minimize disruption to their current processes. Kris Gates, CEO, Data Point of Care
As patients move throughout a healthcare system, care teams often struggle to gain and maintain a complete picture of their medical history, SDOH responses, ADT encounters and remote device recordings.
As a Medicare-approved vendor, Patient Lookup receives a 4-year historical FHIR feed of all encounters; inpatient, outpatient, imaging and pharmacy for 50-plus million Medicare beneficiaries with drill downs to rendering provider and service dates. Other payor data sources include Medicare ACO, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, commercial and third-party administrator. No need to wait on record requests or rely on patient recall; it will be in Patient Lookup at the point of care, where and when it's needed most.
Patient Lookup’s algorithms generate a patient risk score and financial benchmark and predict if the patient will exceed their benchmark by year end. Cost and utilization metrics drill into high-cost areas such as re-admits, emergency visits, imaging and more. Wellness and at-risk care gaps indicate complete or action required. HCC coding gaps (even out-of-network) are displayed to ensure ALL chronic conditions are coded each year with the highest disease progression specificity. Color-coded out migration provides an opportunity to redirect the patient in-network to a higher quality of care.
“We are excited to be a part of Epic’s App Orchard program. Patient Lookup is pushing the limits of healthcare by deploying effective solutions that assist care teams in delivering high-quality care, reducing administrative burdens, and creating cost savings by leveraging existing systems,” added Gates. “We are committed to EHR interoperability to create lasting value for our healthcare partners.”
App Orchard is Epic’s third-party app developer program and online app gallery. Patient Lookup is now available in the App Orchard marketplace. To learn more and access the Patient Lookup app, visit https://apporchard.epic.com/Gallery?id=3031.
About Data Point of Care
Data Point of Care, owned and operated by Health Endeavors, is a health care technology company located in Scottsdale, Arizona, with one vision: put actionable data at the point of care. Data Point of Care is one of the largest providers of technology services to Medicare Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). Data Point of Care Solutions include Patient Lookup, Provider Profile and Digital Health. Learn more at www.datapointofcare.com.
