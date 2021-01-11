Patriot Expands Into Southwestern U.S. Through Partnership With Marreel Slater Insurance

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (“Patriot”), one of the country’s largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, today announced the addition of Marreel Slater Insurance (“MSI”) to the Patriot platform. The partnership with Marreel Slater bolsters Patriot’s existing employee benefits capabilities and expands the platform’s geographic presence into the Southwestern United States.
MSI is an employee benefits agency based in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 2010 and led by industry veterans Tom Marreel and John Slater, MSI’s talented team serves a diverse set of large and small clients with an advisory and consultative approach. The agency’s capabilities provide solutions across a broad spectrum of benefit needs, with group sizes as small as two employees and as large as 20,000+ members. In addition to group business, MSI also offers Individual Health Insurance and Medicare plans.
“While we considered a number of potential partners over the years, Patriot’s commitment to and focus on growth resonated with our team and aligned with our near- and long-term goals. We are absolutely thrilled to have Patriot as our partner,” said Tom Marreel, CEO of MSI.
“At Marreel Slater, we pride ourselves on a truly personalized approach to creatively address our clients’ needs. Our capabilities really empower our clients to unlock the full potential of their workforce so that they can focus on their long-term growth objectives,” said John Slater, President of MSI. “We quickly identified Patriot as the perfect fit for us from a cultural and operational perspective.”
“We were introduced to Marreel Slater a few years ago by one of Patriot’s founding partners, and we knew pretty quickly that they were the right partner to establish our presence in the Southwestern U.S.,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “Their unwavering client focus and can-do attitude align perfectly with our culture; I am ecstatic to welcome MSI into the Patriot family and support them as they continue their growth journey.”
Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. In its first year of operation, Patriot was ranked the 53rd largest insurance broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 800 employees operating in 70 locations across 18 states, Patriot’s collaborative model delivers growth capital, resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot’s unique equity model creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by growth equity investor Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.
