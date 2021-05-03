Patriot Strengthens Employee Benefits Capabilities with FBC Services Partnership

“For nearly forty years, FBC Services’ foundation has been built on doing the right thing, for the right reasons, all the time for our clients,” said President Chris Durkin. “We are committed to fostering even deeper relationships with our clients as we leverage Patriot’s national resources, innovative capabilities and expansive network.”

“Chris Durkin and FBC Services have been a pillar of the insurance community in Arizona for 40 years, and the business is poised for tremendous growth going forward,” said Matt Gardner, Founder and CEO of Patriot. “Garrett’s energy and expertise, coupled with Patriot’s national resources and deep capital base, make this an unbeatable combination. Welcome to the Patriot family!”

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services